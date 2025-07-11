Cryptopsy: präsentieren Kurzfilm nach Veröffentlichung vom neuen Album „An Insatiable Violence“

Die kanadische Death Metal-Band Cryptopsy setzt nach ihrem Juno Award im vergangenen Jahr erneut Maßstäbe. Die als die widerwärtigste Band im Death Metal geltenden Musiker zieren das Cover des Magazins Decibel und wurden von Metal Injection zum Künstler des Monats gekürt, was die Metal-Fans dazu bringt, ihr neuestes Werk An Insatiable Violence mit Begeisterung zu konsumieren. Doch das ist noch nicht alles – die Band hat noch eine weitere schockierende Überraschung in petto.

In den letzten vier Monaten hat Cryptopsy die unheimlich vorausschauende Vision ihres neuen Albums durch eine Reihe von kryptischen Videoclips enthüllt. Matt McGachy, der Sänger der Band, erklärt: „When we were thinking of a unique way to promote An Insatiable Violence, Flo came up with a killer concept of sharing one part from each song before the album came out. We ended up expanding on that idea by using those pieces to create a short film.“

Am 9. Juli präsentierte die Band den vollständigen Kurzfilm zu An Insatiable Violence gemeinsam mit ihren kanadischen Horror-Freunden von Rue Morgue.

Den Kurzfilm zu An Insatiable Violence könnt ihr auf der Website von Rue Morgue ansehen: https://rue-morgue.com/cryptopsy-short-film-an-insatiable-violence

„The concept of the film for An Insatiable Violence is about a person that desperately wants to be a popular social media influencer“, fährt McGachy fort. „The scenes dance through the protagonist’s day-to-day relationship with content creation and how their audience reacts to it. It’s an insatiable violence and a truly saddening reality of humanity’s relationship with social media“.

Die Idee hinter dem neunten Album von Cryptopsy kam dem Sänger Matt McGachy in einem Traum. An Insatiable Violence spiegelt jedoch unsere allzu reale Sucht nach sozialen Medien wider. Der Kurzfilm dokumentiert den rasanten Aufstieg und den brutalen Fall eines Influencers. Während die Band durch eine Medley aus den vielen mitreißenden Grooves der acht neuen Tracks fegt, muss unsere Protagonistin die steigenden Kosten des Ruhms ertragen, nur um letztendlich den höchsten Preis zu zahlen.

„The life of content creators can be far more detrimental compared to day-to-day social media users“, sagt McGachy. „The short film weaves between the audience worshiping the protagonist, losing interest, turning against her and eventually just ignoring her efforts. In a last ditch effort for attention the protagonist takes her own life in the search of eternal fame.“

Der Kurzfilm zu An Insatiable Violence wurde von Christopher Kells geschrieben und inszeniert.

„Creating an 8-part mini series for Cryptopsy’s An Insatiable Violence was no easy task,” sagt Kells. “Matt and I cultivated stories based off of his lyrics and decided to give an awkward and uncomfortable view into a fictitious influencer’s mind.“

„The videos explore the grotesque and isolating effects of digital culture, influencer obsession and the decay of self-worth in a hyper-connected world. Actress Lisa McCormack dove right into the character development and gave it her all as our influencer. The fast-paced imagery and visuals mirror the psychological descent of an online persona from idolized content creator to digital burnout and eventual madness.”

„Everyone involved — from the crew to the cast — brought an incredible level of focus and professionalism to the shoot. There was a shared understanding that we were there and focused to create something truly strange, visceral and creatively unhinged. That energy was essential to me not only as a director but as a fan of the band and it mirrored the chaotic intensity and experimental spirit of Cryptopsy’s music.“

Mehr Infos zu Cryptopsy und ihrem neuen Album An Insatiable Violence findet ihr hier:

Cryptopsy online:

https://www.facebook.com/cryptopsyofficial/

https://www.instagram.com/cryptopsyofficial/