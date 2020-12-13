Crystal Ball: Gitarrist Tony T.C. Castell verlässt die Band

Als hätte die Pandemie nicht schon genug Unruhe in unser aller Leben gebracht, gibt es jetzt auch noch Veränderungen im Hause Crystal Ball. Wie die Band vor ein paar Minuten auf Ihrer Facebook-Seite geschrieben hat, verlässt Gitarrist Tony Castell die Band. Doch lest selbst:

„Das Jahr 2020 war in vielerlei Hinsicht speziell. Zum Ende dieses Jahres gibt es bei Crystal Ball noch eine wichtige Veränderung: Tony T.C. Castell verlässt die Band!

Wir respektieren Tonys Entscheidung und danken ihm für seine Freundschaft und die tollen gemeinsamen Erlebnisse in den letzten sechs Jahren. Wir wünschen ihm alles Gute für die Zukunft.

Hier das Statement von Tony dazu:

„Hi Crystalheads

Ich hoffe das es euch gut geht und ihr gesund seid. Ich möchte euch informieren, dass ich mich in Freundschaft von Crystal Ball getrennt habe um neue musikalische Herausforderungen anzunehmen. Namentlich werde ich mit Gotus und BWQ on the road sein. Ich habe mich dazu entschlossen, weil das mehr meine musikalische Heimat ist. Weiter werde ich musikalisch auch mein eigenes Ding durchziehen. Wir bleiben Freunde und wünsche der Band nur das Beste und sage von ganzem Herzen Danke für tolle sechs Jahre.

See you soon

Tony Castell„

But the show must go on! Wir freuen uns euch bereits nächstes Wochenende das neue Crystal Ball Bandmitglied vorzustellen. Stay tuned!

The year 2020 was in many aspects a very special one. At the end of the year, there’s an important change in the Crystal Ball Camp:

Tony T.C. Castell is leaving the band!

We respect his decision und want to thank him for his friendship and the great adventures we shared during the last six years. We wish him all the best for his future.

Here’s Tonys statement:

„Hi Crystalheads

I hope you’re doing well you are all healthy. I would like to inform you, that I’m leaving Crystal Ball in friendship to accept new musical challenges. In particular, I will be on the road with Gotus and BWQ. I made this decision because they are closer to my musical homeland. Further will I do my own musical thing. We’ll stay friends anyhow and I wish the band only the best. From the bottom of my heart I would like to say thank you for six great years.

See you soon

Tony Castell“

But the show must go on: We’re looking forward to introduce the new Crystal Ball bandmember to you next weekend. Stay tuned!“

