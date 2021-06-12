Cyclops Cataract: veröffentlicht Video zu „The Devil of the Sea“

Die schottische Black/Death Metal Band Cyclops Cataract hat ein neues Video zum Track The Devil of the Sea veröffentlicht.

Der Song ist Teil des neuen Albums The Bestiary, das am 5. Juni über Planet K Records veröffentlicht wurde. Seht euch das Video in voller Länge auf dem YouTube-Kanal des Labels an:

Verpassen Sie nicht das Interview, das Claire von Planet K Records mit Cyclops Cataract am Sonntag, den 13. Juni um 21 Uhr führen wird!

Interviewlink: https://fb.me/e/2NjFFZsKC

The Bestiary ist als Jewel Case und digitaler Download auf der Label-Bandcamp-Seite erhältlich: https://planetkrecords.bandcamp.com/album/cyclops-cataract-the-bestiary