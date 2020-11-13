Daemon Grey: Präsentieren neues Musikvideo zu Song „Stoned And Alone“

Gestern veröffentlichten Daemon Grey ein neues Musikvideo zum Song Stoned And Alone.

Das Video feierte auf dem YouTube-Kanal des Labels seine Erstveröffentlichung und kann ab sofort hier angesehen werden:

Morgen, am Freitag, 13. November, erscheint die Single auf allen Streaming-Services und digitalen Plattformen.

Die Single stammt aus Daemon Greys kommendem Album Follow Your Nightmares, welches am 22. Januar 2021 über Out of Line Music weltweit veröffentlicht wird. Preorders sind ab sofort hier https://daemongrey.lnk.to/FollowYourNightmares möglich.

Follow Your Nightmares ist Daemon Greys bald erscheinendes Debütalbum und entstand an der Seite des Grammy-nominierten Produzenten Gavin Brown (Three Days Grace, Billy Talent). Die Band hat sich mit knallharten Songs und inspirierten Rock-Metal-Hymnen, die voller Energie stecken eine klare Ecke im Metal-Genre geschaffen für die sowohl anspruchsvollsten Rockfans als auch für den Metalhead, der in uns allen lebt. Die Co-Writers Mike Riley (Marilyn Manson), Gavin Brown (Three Days Grace, Billy Talent) und Kevin Thrasher (Escape The Fate) fügen Daemons eingängigen Hooks und Lyrics ihr unverwechselbares Kolorit hinzu und erschaffen so ein verdammt gutes und höchst eigenwilliges Musikerlebnis. Daemons Mantra Follow Your Nightmares erinnert uns daran, dass wahre Stärke erreicht wird, indem man sich der Angst stellt und sie überwindet.

Das Musikvideo, gedreht von Rich Misener, ist für die Band ein besonderes Video, da es erstmalig alle vier Bandmitglieder präsentiert.

Daemon, der Frontmann, über den Videodreh in Toronto: „We snuck into a closed steel mill just outside of Toronto and had to lug all the equipment through a crack in the fence and somehow managed to time it just right and shot the video just as the sun was setting. Concept wise, we wanted to showcase the isolating component of being Stoned And Alone, paired with the joy of the song expressed through the live band and happy ending. The video is a different vibe than what I am used to, but I think it captures the different dimensions of the song well.“

Der Song selbst konzentriert sich auf Greys Hingabe an das Thema Gesundheit und die Auseinandersetzung mit seiner Spiritualität. „It is easy to forget that weed is a true medicine and deserves a great deal of respect. Weed is sacred and healing. It has been instrumental in helping me tap into creativity, explore deeper emotions, and better understand why I am alive. It has been a solace in times of struggle and isolation. Stoned And Alone is really a celebration of weed’s true magic on a deeper, more personal, or spiritual level. Many of us truly use and need weed for our mental resilience, and that is where the power of this song comes from.“

Daemon Grey veröffentlichte kürzlich zwei Singles aus dem kommenden Album Follow Your Nightmares, darunter King of Sin, das über 200000 Mal gestreamt und über 75000 angesehen wurde und and ‘I Don’t Wanna Grow Up mit über 76000 Videoaufrufen.