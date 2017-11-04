Der Veranstalter des Death Feast Open Air – The Most Brutal Festival In Europe – gibt weitere Bandbestätigungen bekannt.

Das Death Feast Open Air, eines der brutalsten Metal Festivals in Europa, findet erneut im Außengelände des JUZ Andernach statt. Es vereint in drei Tagen vom 23.08. bis 25.08.2018 Brutal Death Metal, Grindcore, Goregrind, Slam Death Metal und Old School. Das Death Feast Open Air ist mittlerweile Anziehungspunkt für Fans dieses Genres aus ganz Europa.

Freunde der extremen Gangarten werden hier voll auf ihre Kosten kommen. Lärm und Spaß sind angesagt.

Time For Metal war 2017 dabei und wird sich auch 2018 dieses coole Event der Extraklasse nicht entgehen lassen. Bei den weiteren Bandbestätigungen halten wir euch auf dem Laufenden.

Hier die Verlautbarung des Veranstalters zum Update:

Ok ok ok, sit down, we know it’s monday. You are wasted after the weekend and try to do you job. You are looking forward to the next party or the next gig.

We’ll give you now something, that you can look forward too!

Our next announcement-round is on the roll. Have fun with the next bands and tell us what you think.

But at first, get your TICKET! They are selling fast this year.

And now enjoy:

The first announcement is no one else than the UK-Slam-Madness Ingested! They will bring you nasty slams and heavy blast beats. We are looking forward to see them on our stage, after we saw them on the last Europe-Tour.

The second band is a very special for us. First time ever in Germany, first time ever in Europe, first time ever live! Slam mixed with Grindcore and Brutal Death Metal. Flying from South Africa to our Deathfeast Open Air! Welcome: XavlegbmaofffassssitimiwoamndutroabcwapwaeiippohfffX ! Writing out the full name would blow up this post, haha.

And of course… we need some grindcore. The next band is well known in Europe, but they kick everything away. One of the best grindcore acts nowadays! Teethgrinder from the Netherlands will blow you away.

Do you like Brutal Death Metal? We know you do. The next band is flyer from the states to deliver you finest US-Death Metal. With members from Waking The Cadaver, they will crush our stage. We are happy to announce Cognitive straight outta New Jersey comin with da Bazooka!

The next band is from the opposite site of the world. Fast and unmercyful Grindcore mixed with Death Metal and the right amount of brutality. Welcome World End Man from Japan on their first Europe-appearance!

The next one is from Italy. Brutal Death Metal with old school influences will hit our stage. Fast, brutal and very loud. They are smashing the stages since 1998 and are still good in it. Looking forward to see their performence. Welcome Antropofagus (Official)

Another italian band is coming to our Feast. Xenomorphic Contamination with ex members of Vomit The Soul will bring you groovy and slammy Death Metal. Stay prepared for this madness.

You think „that’s it for today?“. No no, we are faster with announcing than last year. So we got another special act for you. Asilent from Singapore are ready to hit Germany! Asian brutal Death Metal like it has to be. These guys now how to play blast beats and grooves.

And the last announcement for today is another grindcore band from the Netherlands. Sick Of Stupidity will tear the stage apart. Fast and uncompromising grindcore for passion.

Bands so far:

Dying Fetus (USA) | Misery Index (USA) | Origin (USA) | Gutalax ( cz gore grind ) (Czech Republic) | Ingested (UK) | XavlegbmaofffassssitimiwoamndutroabcwapwaeiippohfffX (South Africa) | Soreption (Sweden) | Nader Sadek : In The Flesh (Egypt) | Epicardiectomy (Czech Republic) | Teethgrinder (Netherlands) | Cognitive (USA) | World End Man (Japan) | Antropofagus (Official) (Italy) | Abhorrent Castigation (Germany) | Guineapig (Italy) | Cannibal Grandpa (Spain) | Xenomorphic Contamination (Italy) | PaRtY-CaNnOn (UK) | Gutrectomy (Germany) | Asilent (Singapore) | Embrace Your Punishment (France) | Brutal Sphincter (Belgium) | Kadaverficker (Germany) | Sick Of Stupidity (Netherlands)

