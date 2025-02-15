Demonical: veröffentlichen neue 2-Track-Single „Välkommen Undergång“

Die schwedischen Death-Metaller Demonical melden sich mit der neuen 2-Track-Single Välkommen Undergång (Live) zurück, die auf allen Streaming-Plattformen und im Videoformat verfügbar ist. Das Video wurde in der Tschechischen Republik aufgenommen.
„Despite being in Swedish – or maybe because of it – our Välkommen Undergång midtempo-banger has become an iconic fan-favorite which always goes down well wherever in the world we play it,“ kommentieren Demonical. „Therefore, we decided to give it to you as a standalone live single, dedicated to you, our fervent fans, and defenders of deadly metal! In true old-school manner we do also have a B-side on the release, namely a live cover version of Wolverine Blues by the undead legends Entombed. This is a track we have often done live during the past years, so we felt it was about time for a digital debut of the latter. Thank you all for riding into battle with us!“
Välkommen Undergång – Tracklisting:
1. Välkommen Undergång (Live in Latin America)
2. Wolverine Blues (Live in Latin America)
Das Artwork der Single wurde von Seiya Ogino von Ogino Design entworfen.
Release-Datum: 07.02.2025
Genre: Death Metal
Formate:
– Digital
– Video
Kommende Shows:
29.05 DE Bornstedt – Dark Troll Festival
30.05 PL Wroclaw – Liverpool
31.05 PL Warsaw – Odessa
01.06 SK Kosice – Collosseum Club
02.06 HU Budapest – Supersonic / Blue Hell
03.06 CZ Pilsen – Parlament Club
04.06 DE Oberhausen – Helvete
05.06 DE Flensburg – Roxy
06.06 DK Agger – Heavy Agger Metal Festival
07.06 DE Hirschfeld – Chronical Moshers Open Air
19.06 DE Homberg Uhm – M:O:A-Mise Open Air
20.06 DE Protzen – Protzen Open Air
12.07 CH Chevenez – Forest Fest Open Air
22.08 CZ Tri Dvory – Symbolic Open Air
18.10 TR Istanbul – Portals Metal Fest
31.10 SP Barcelona – Sala Wolf
01.11 SP Valencia – Manguales Extreme Fest
02.11 SP Madrid – Sala Silikona
Mehr Infos zu Demonical findet ihr hier:
Demonical: streamt neues Live-Album „Victorious Death – Live In Latin America“
Demonical Besetzung:
Charlie Fryksell – Gesang
Eki Kumpulainen – Leadgitarren
Johan Haglund – Rhythmusgitarren
Martin Schulman – Bass
Ronnie Bergerstahl – Schlagzeug
Demonical online:
http://www.demonical.net
https://www.facebook.com/Demonicalofficial
https://www.instagram.com/demonicalofficial/