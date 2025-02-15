Demonical: veröffentlichen neue 2-Track-Single „Välkommen Undergång“

Die schwedischen Death-Metaller Demonical melden sich mit der neuen 2-Track-Single Välkommen Undergång (Live) zurück, die auf allen Streaming-Plattformen und im Videoformat verfügbar ist. Das Video wurde in der Tschechischen Republik aufgenommen.

„Despite being in Swedish – or maybe because of it – our Välkommen Undergång midtempo-banger has become an iconic fan-favorite which always goes down well wherever in the world we play it,“ kommentieren Demonical. „Therefore, we decided to give it to you as a standalone live single, dedicated to you, our fervent fans, and defenders of deadly metal! In true old-school manner we do also have a B-side on the release, namely a live cover version of Wolverine Blues by the undead legends Entombed. This is a track we have often done live during the past years, so we felt it was about time for a digital debut of the latter. Thank you all for riding into battle with us!“

Välkommen Undergång – Tracklisting:

1. Välkommen Undergång (Live in Latin America)

2. Wolverine Blues (Live in Latin America)

Das Artwork der Single wurde von Seiya Ogino von Ogino Design entworfen.

Release-Datum: 07.02.2025

Genre: Death Metal

Formate:

– Digital

– Video

Kommende Shows:

29.05 DE Bornstedt – Dark Troll Festival

30.05 PL Wroclaw – Liverpool

31.05 PL Warsaw – Odessa

01.06 SK Kosice – Collosseum Club

02.06 HU Budapest – Supersonic / Blue Hell

03.06 CZ Pilsen – Parlament Club

04.06 DE Oberhausen – Helvete

05.06 DE Flensburg – Roxy

06.06 DK Agger – Heavy Agger Metal Festival

07.06 DE Hirschfeld – Chronical Moshers Open Air

19.06 DE Homberg Uhm – M:O:A-Mise Open Air

20.06 DE Protzen – Protzen Open Air

12.07 CH Chevenez – Forest Fest Open Air

22.08 CZ Tri Dvory – Symbolic Open Air

18.10 TR Istanbul – Portals Metal Fest

31.10 SP Barcelona – Sala Wolf

01.11 SP Valencia – Manguales Extreme Fest

02.11 SP Madrid – Sala Silikona

Mehr Infos zu Demonical findet ihr hier:

Demonical Besetzung:

Charlie Fryksell – Gesang

Eki Kumpulainen – Leadgitarren

Johan Haglund – Rhythmusgitarren

Martin Schulman – Bass

Ronnie Bergerstahl – Schlagzeug

Demonical online:

http://www.demonical.net

https://www.facebook.com/Demonicalofficial

https://www.instagram.com/demonicalofficial/

