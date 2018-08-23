Seitdem sich DevilDriver 2002 in Kalifornien gegründet haben, entwickelte sich das Groove Metal-Quintett mit den Jahren immer mehr zu einer wahren Macht in der Metalwelt. Bis dato erschienen von Dez Fafara und Co. acht Alben – ihre ersten fünf sollen nun am 28. September bei BMG neu aufgelegt werden.

Die Rede ist von:

DevilDriver (2003)

The Fury Of Our Makers Hand (2005)

The Last Kind Words (2007)

Pray For Villains (2009)

Beast (2011)

Die Releases wurden von Andy Pearce (Black Sabbath, Motörhead, Anthrax, Kreator) remastered und werden als limitierte, farbige Vinyl sowie Deluxe CD erhältlich sein, viele davon inklusive Bonustracks, ausführlichen Liner Notes und exklusivem Interviewmaterial mit Frontmann Dez Fafara.

DevilDriver

Gatefold digipak CD, Vinyl LP (White, Orange & Gold splatter)

01) Nothing’s Wrong

02) I Could Care Less

03) Die (And Die Now)

04) I Dreamed I Died

05) Cry For Me Sky (Eulogy of The Scorned)

06) The Mountain

07) Knee Deep

08) What Does It Take (To Be A Man)

09) Swinging The Dead

10) Revelation Machine

11) Meet The Wretched

12) Devil’s Son

The Fury Of Our Makers Hand

Gatefold digipak CD, Gatefold vinyl LP (Ble & Orange splatter)

01) The End Of The Line

02) Driving Down The Darkness 03) Grinfucked 04) Hold Back The Day 05) Sin & Sacrifice 06) Ripped Apart 07) Pale Horse Apocalypse 08) Just Run 09) Impending Disaster 10) Bear Witness Unto 11) Before The Hangman’s Noose 12) The Fury Of Our Maker’s Hand CD Bonus Tracks 13) Unlucky 13 14) Guilty As Sin 15) Digging Up The Corpses 16) I Could Care Less (Live) 17) Hold Back The Day (Live 18) Ripped Apart (Live)

The Last Kind Words

Gatefold digipak CD, Vinyl LP (Yellow, beige & green half/half splatter)

01) Not All Who Wander Are Lost

02) Clouds Over California 03) Bound By The Moon 04) Horn of Betrayal 05) These Fighting Words 06) Head On To Heartache (Let Them Rot) 07) Burning Sermon 08) Monsters of the Deep 09) Tirades Of Truth 10) When Summoned 11) The Axe Shall Fall

Pray For Villains

Gatefold digipak CD, Gatefold vinyl LP (White, red & black splatter)

01) Pray For Villains

02) Pure Sincerity 03) Fate Stepped In 04) Back With A Vengeance 05) I’ve Been Sober 06) Resurrection Blvd 07) Forgiveness Is A Six Gun 08) Waiting For November 09) It’s In The Cards 10) Another Night In London 11) Bitter Pill 12) Teach Me To Whisper 13) I See Belief CD Bonus Tracks; 14) Self-Affliction 15) Dust Be The Destiny 16) Damning The Heavens 17) Wasted Years

Beast

Gatefold CD digipak, Gatefold vinyl LP (green & purple swirl)

01) Dead To Rights

02) Bring The Fight 03) Hardened 04) Shitlist 05) Talons Out 06) You Make Me Sick 07) Coldblooded 08) Blur 09) The Blame Game 10) Crowns of Creation 11) Before The Hangman’s Noose 12) Lend Myself To The Night CD Bonus Tracks 13) Lost 14) Fortune Favours The Brave 15) Grinfucked (Live)

