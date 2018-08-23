Seitdem sich DevilDriver 2002 in Kalifornien gegründet haben, entwickelte sich das Groove Metal-Quintett mit den Jahren immer mehr zu einer wahren Macht in der Metalwelt. Bis dato erschienen von Dez Fafara und Co. acht Alben – ihre ersten fünf sollen nun am 28. September bei BMG neu aufgelegt werden.
Die Rede ist von:
DevilDriver (2003)
The Fury Of Our Makers Hand (2005)
The Last Kind Words (2007)
Pray For Villains (2009)
Beast (2011)
Die Releases wurden von Andy Pearce (Black Sabbath, Motörhead, Anthrax, Kreator) remastered und werden als limitierte, farbige Vinyl sowie Deluxe CD erhältlich sein, viele davon inklusive Bonustracks, ausführlichen Liner Notes und exklusivem Interviewmaterial mit Frontmann Dez Fafara.
DevilDriver
Gatefold digipak CD, Vinyl LP (White, Orange & Gold splatter)
01) Nothing’s Wrong
02) I Could Care Less
03) Die (And Die Now)
04) I Dreamed I Died
05) Cry For Me Sky (Eulogy of The Scorned)
06) The Mountain
07) Knee Deep
08) What Does It Take (To Be A Man)
09) Swinging The Dead
10) Revelation Machine
11) Meet The Wretched
12) Devil’s Son
The Fury Of Our Makers Hand
Gatefold digipak CD, Gatefold vinyl LP (Ble & Orange splatter)
01) The End Of The Line
02) Driving Down The Darkness
03) Grinfucked
04) Hold Back The Day
05) Sin & Sacrifice
06) Ripped Apart
07) Pale Horse Apocalypse
08) Just Run
09) Impending Disaster
10) Bear Witness Unto
11) Before The Hangman’s Noose
12) The Fury Of Our Maker’s Hand
CD Bonus Tracks
13) Unlucky 13
14) Guilty As Sin
15) Digging Up The Corpses
16) I Could Care Less (Live)
17) Hold Back The Day (Live
18) Ripped Apart (Live)
The Last Kind Words
Gatefold digipak CD, Vinyl LP (Yellow, beige & green half/half splatter)
01) Not All Who Wander Are Lost
02) Clouds Over California
03) Bound By The Moon
04) Horn of Betrayal
05) These Fighting Words
06) Head On To Heartache (Let Them Rot)
07) Burning Sermon
08) Monsters of the Deep
09) Tirades Of Truth
10) When Summoned
11) The Axe Shall Fall
Pray For Villains
Gatefold digipak CD, Gatefold vinyl LP (White, red & black splatter)
01) Pray For Villains
02) Pure Sincerity
03) Fate Stepped In
04) Back With A Vengeance
05) I’ve Been Sober
06) Resurrection Blvd
07) Forgiveness Is A Six Gun
08) Waiting For November
09) It’s In The Cards
10) Another Night In London
11) Bitter Pill
12) Teach Me To Whisper
13) I See Belief
CD Bonus Tracks;
14) Self-Affliction
15) Dust Be The Destiny
16) Damning The Heavens
17) Wasted Years
Beast
Gatefold CD digipak, Gatefold vinyl LP (green & purple swirl)
01) Dead To Rights
02) Bring The Fight
03) Hardened
04) Shitlist
05) Talons Out
06) You Make Me Sick
07) Coldblooded
08) Blur
09) The Blame Game
10) Crowns of Creation
11) Before The Hangman’s Noose
12) Lend Myself To The Night
CD Bonus Tracks
13) Lost
14) Fortune Favours The Brave
15) Grinfucked (Live)