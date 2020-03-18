Devin Townsend: zeigt sich dankbar

Vor zwei Tagen startete der Kanadier Devin Townsend ein Crowdfunding auf GoFundMe, um in Zeiten von Corona die Bedürfnisse seiner Familie weiter befriedigen zu können. Das musikalische Genie musste kürzlich, wie viele andere auch, seine Frühlingstour absagen und blickte einer traurigen, wirtschaftlichen Realität entgegen, wie viele seiner Musikerkollegen ebenfalls. Der Kanadier bekam es jedenfalls mit der Angst zu tun, da ja nun kein Geld mehr in die Townsendsche Haushaltskasse floss. Offenbar hatte der Mann tatsächlich Angst, seine Familie nicht mehr ernähren zu können. Ganz ähnliche Gefühle hegt im Moment wohl fast jeder, ob nun Musiker, Gastronom, Bäcker oder Pilot. Nun gut, der werte Herr Townsend hätte sich zur Überbrückung der Krisensituation einen anderen Job suchen können um seine Brötchen zu verdienen, wie er selbst eingesteht, doch ihm war es trotz der Corona-Pandemie wichtig, weiterhin an musikalischen Ideen arbeiten zu können. Tatsächlich wurde innerhalb von zwei Tagen das Ziel von 50.000 $ überschritten und die Fans retteten den Musiker so davor, sich doch einen anderen Job suchen zu müssen. Aktuell steht die Spendenkampagne bei 57.966 $.

Hier gelangt ihr zum GoFundMe-Crowdfunding:

Hier zeigt sich eine gewaltige Kluft, wie viele von uns die großen Musiker sehen und wie die Realität für viele tatsächlich aussieht.

Hier das Crowdfunding-Statement von Devin Townsend:

Hey all, I know this is undoubtedly the least appropriate time to ask for this, as I’m sure we’re all trying to figure out what to do in these troubled times, but the cancellation of my recent tour had significant financial implications and with no idea how to make income for the next while, I am asking for some help to sustain my family whilst being able to continue working on new musical ideas. As with any significant tour, the investments of putting up a good show with a fantastic crew and band are massive. There’s lightning rigs, video screens, tour busses, work visas, merch production & logistics, international flights and a ton of other things that require financial backing and when a tour gets cancelled due to government restrictions there’s no insurance policy in place to cover any of that. As with so many of my peers (and people in general of course) dealing with the same problems, it means that I’m struggling to keep the business afloat. If you are struggling yourself (which is most of us) please don’t worry about this, but if you’ve got a bit extra, I certainly would appreciate it. Above all, in the coming months, please take care. Love and light, and thanks from the bottom of my heart. Devin

Um all denjenigen Fans zu danken, die für ihn gespendet haben, veröffentlichte der Kanadier nun den Song Quarantine (Quarantäne), den der Musiker zusammen mit Mattias Eklundh (Violguitar) und Morgan Agren (Drums) aufgenommen hat.

Hier das Statement von Devin Townsend:

Hello all, welcome to the first instalment of my ‚Quarantine Project‘ I want to be able to provide some relief during these coming times in the ways that I am able to. People have been supportive of me in my time of need with the GoFundMe campaign, as we lost a lot of revenue due to the current and foreseeable touring cycle, and want to make sure I can provide something that in some way begins to say ‚thank you‘. In the ways I’m able, I will provide as much content as I can during this period as its what I feel I can offer. My company has a lot of people involved, and your support has saved us in so many ways. I know we are all affected by this and yes, I could look for another job during this period like so many others will have to, but I figure that the best thing I can do is focus on my work and hopefully provide some sort of relief doing what I’m best at. I want to give back as much as I can over the next while, and I hope that some of the work I can manage here will provide a bit of comfort during these troubled times for those who enjoy what I do. This first song is just a melancholy sort of thing called ‘Quarantine’ to start the proceedings. The idea with this is that it may be many different styles, Twitch streams, concerts, perhaps a podcast… I have been kept afloat by the audience and wish to help in any way I can. (I am just learning how to do video and I will try to get more proficient at it as the time goes by). I will do everything I can to help in the ways that I’m able to. On behalf of myself, Northern Music, HevyDevy Records, and the entire team that makes up my professional world, Thanks for supporting (saving) our business during this downturn. We realize the number of people that are suffering and don’t take this lightly. I figure the best way I can express this is to simply get to work. I will make sure I provide for the people who donated especially. I am working on lots of ideas to provide during this hard period. I truly can’t express my gratitude enough. Thank you.

Offenbar ist der Song nur ein kleiner Vorgeschmack, ein Teil einer Serie von Veröffentlichungen, denn laut Townsend könnte es noch verschiedene Möglichkeiten geben wie Twitch-Streams, Konzerte oder auch ein Podcast. Der Musiker arbeitet an vielen Ideen, die er jetzt in dieser schwierigen Zeit verwirklichen kann und zeigt sich dankbar, dass er sich durch die Spenden der Fans über Wasser halten kann. Man darf gespannt sein, was hier noch kommt.