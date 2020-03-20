Wolfheart – Exclusive Virtual Gig am 09.04.2020

The World is shutting down, all tour and gigs are being cancelled….BUT not this one. If we can’t travel to you to play and nobody is allowed to take part in any events we will bring our exclusive gig to your home…to your laptop, to your tablet, to your TV, to your phone etc.

The ticket will give access to the full-HD pro mixed audio Multicam lives how download link. Watch it 1 times or 1000 + Q&A video + Full gear rundown video.

This is our way to reach to our fans that we are now unable see and play for them. Also this hopefully provides way for us to recover a bit financially after the disaster that struck us after US tour got cancelled. All visas, flights, backline, merch, tax waivers etc. paid…phuuh…

Pre-order the new album „Wolves Of Karelia“ here:

PRE-ORDER LINK: https://smarturl.it/WolvesOfKarelia-NPR

GENERAL PRE-ORDER: https://smarturl.it/WolvesOfKarelia