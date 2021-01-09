Dreamshade: die zweite Single „Shanghai Nights“ erschienen

Dreamshade melden sich nach ihrer ersten Single Lightbringers zurück und präsentieren uns mit „Shanghai Nights“ einen weiteren Vorgeschmack auf das kommende Album A Pale Blue Dot, welches am 05.03.2021 erscheint. Bereits beim Hören der ersten Single wird schnell klar, die Jungs aus der Schweiz meinen es mit ihrem brachialen, zeitgerechten sowie modernen Metal-Sound ernst und begegnen Bands wie Architects, Bury Tomorrow oder Bring Me The Horizon auf Augenhöhe! Der neue Song Shanghai Nights überzeugt dabei erneut mit einer harten Strophe, gepaart mit einem hitverdächtigen Chorus.

Frontmann Kevin Calì sagt über die neue Single:

„The idea of the song came out while we were touring China last year. We’ve been there 3 times before and wanted to create a Rock’n’Roll-ish track about life on tour: The travels, the shows, the relationship with our fans and the party. The song is about that nostalgic moment we live when the tour is over and it’s time to go back home. We always feel a hole in our chest on our way back, the type of feeling you get when you leave someone you love. We sit on the plane and think about all the people we’ve met, with the awareness that what we do is not only important to us but involves an ever wider circle of people. Since part of our life is on the road we tried to capture that very essence in a poetic way to help the listener live through our experience. Me and the boys come from a very small town in southern Switzerland and traveling the World gives us experiences that we could hardly live otherwise. Really can’t wait to meet and hug all of our fans at shows like we used to do!“

