Dymna Lotva: streamen Ihre Show „Zobens Un Lemess Open Air 2025“ vollständig

Die fleißigen belarussischen Auswanderer Dymna Lotva veröffentlichen ihr gefeiertes Konzert von der diesjährigen Ausgabe des lettischen Festivals Zobens Un Lemess Open Air 2025, das im ikonischen Bauska Hillfort Park am 6. Juni stattfand, exklusiv auf YouTube.

Der Konzertfilm Zobens Un Lemess Open Air 2025 ist nun als vollständiger Stream verfügbar und kann hier angesehen werden:

Das Konzert auf dem Zobens Un Lemess Open Air 2025 wurde von Gronn Onland gefilmt und bearbeitet durch Jauhien Charkasau. Die Bildgestaltung übernahm Vasiĺ Varabiejčykaŭ.

Dymna Lotva äußern sich dazu: „Our first show in Latvia was full of contrasts: rough weather, sound issues, and even injured band members.“ Die geheimnisvolle Sängerin Katsiaryna „Nokt Aeon„ Mankevich fährt fort: „Yet the energy of the fans and the support of old friends made it unforgettable. Sharing the stage with Leslie Knife from Gods Tower was a true honour. We had recorded a song together back in 2020, but only this year we were finally able to perform it live with him. Despite all the challenges, we’re glad to share this video with you. Latvia, we’ll be back soon!“

Wie versprochen werden Dymna Lotva im Oktober dieses Jahres nach Lettland zurückkehren, im Rahmen ihrer Baltic Sea Mini Tour 2025.

08 Oct 2025 Vilnius (LT) nArauti

09 Oct 2025 Riga (LV) Melnā Piektdiena

10 Oct 2025 Tallinn (EE) The Krypt

11 Oct 2025 Helsinki (FI) Tiivistämö

Live in Berlin

06 DEC 2025 Berlin (DE) De Mortem Et Diabolum XI

Dymna Lotva touren zur Unterstützung ihres aktuellen Albums The Land Under The Black Wings: Blood (Зямля Пад Чорнымі Крыламі: Кроў).

