Die Schwedenrocker DYNAMITE haben ein neues Lied aus ihrem am 1. September erscheinenden Album „Big Bang“ veröffentlicht. „Bring It On“ gibt’s hier zu hören: https://open.spotify.com/track/1EA7wstWRxBin1H8ZTj3Dv
Die Band über den Song:
„Bring It On is a song that captures the essence of what DYNAMITE is all about.
‚This life is full of roadblocks but you’re gonna pass them one by one‘ – It’s about that feeling that nothing can stop you if you work hard and believe in what you do“
Zusätzlich zu diesem Release wird es am 4. August ein brandneues Video zu einem weiteren Song („Turn Up The Heat“) geben!
DYNAMITE
Big Bang
Dynamite Productions
Released: 01.09.2017
