Die Metal Band EIGHTEEN VISIONS kündigt nach 10 Jahren Abstinenz mit „XVIII“ (Rise Records / BMG / ADA Warner) ihr neues Album an!





„Oath“ einen ersten Vorgeschmack auf das neue Release, das am 2. Juni 2017 erscheinen soll: Pünktlich dazu liefern die Kalifornier miteinen ersten Vorgeschmack auf das neue Release, das amerscheinen soll: https://youtu.be/WBmjprLSjRU





Tracklist:

01.Crucified

02.The Disease, The Decline, and Wasted Time

03.Underneath My Gun

04.Live Again

05.Laid To Waste in the Shit of Man

06.Oath

07.Spit

08.Picture Perfect

09.Fake Leather Jacket

10.For This I Sacrifice

Quelle: www.starkult.de

