Suchen
Home
Die Metal Band EIGHTEEN VISIONS kündigt nach 10 Jahren Abstinenz mit „XVIII“ (Rise Records / BMG / ADA Warner) ihr neues Album an! 

Pünktlich dazu liefern die Kalifornier mit „Oath“ einen ersten Vorgeschmack auf das neue Release, das am 2. Juni 2017 erscheinen soll: https://youtu.be/WBmjprLSjRU

Tracklist:
01.Crucified 
02.The Disease, The Decline, and Wasted Time 
03.Underneath My Gun
 04.Live Again
 05.Laid To Waste in the Shit of Man 
06.Oath
 07.Spit 
08.Picture Perfect 
09.Fake Leather Jacket 
10.For This I Sacrifice

Quelle: www.starkult.de

Kommentare

Kommentare

74Followers
382Subscribers
Subscribe
14,561Posts