Die Metal Band EIGHTEEN VISIONS kündigt nach 10 Jahren Abstinenz mit „XVIII“ (Rise Records / BMG / ADA Warner) ihr neues Album an!
Pünktlich dazu liefern die Kalifornier mit „Oath“ einen ersten Vorgeschmack auf das neue Release, das am 2. Juni 2017 erscheinen soll: https://youtu.be/WBmjprLSjRU
Tracklist:
01.Crucified
02.The Disease, The Decline, and Wasted Time
03.Underneath My Gun
04.Live Again
05.Laid To Waste in the Shit of Man
06.Oath
07.Spit
08.Picture Perfect
09.Fake Leather Jacket
10.For This I Sacrifice
Quelle: www.starkult.de