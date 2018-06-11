Suchen
Satan liebt dich„, die neue EISREGEN EP, ist ab sofort erhältlich!

Hier kann man sich das Album anhören und bestellen » https://massacre.lnk.to/satanliebtdich

Ebenfalls erhältlich ist die limitierte Martin Schirenc Plays Eisregen/Eisregen Plays Pungent Stench Split 7″. Links dafür sind weiter unten verfügbar.

Schirenc Plays Eisregen / Eisregen Plays Pungent Stench Split 7″
(Limited Edition)

EISREGEN Live

08.06.2018 DE Tambach-Dietharz – Heudepot
28.-30.06.2018 DE Gardelegen – Metal Frenzy Open Air
04.-07.07.2018 DE Ballenstedt – Flugplatz Ballenstedt (Rockharz Festival)
23.-25.08.2018 DE Crispendorf – Wolfszeit Festival

