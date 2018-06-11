„Satan liebt dich„, die neue EISREGEN EP, ist ab sofort erhältlich!
Hier kann man sich das Album anhören und bestellen » https://massacre.lnk.to/satanliebtdich
Ebenfalls erhältlich ist die limitierte Martin Schirenc Plays Eisregen/Eisregen Plays Pungent Stench Split 7″. Links dafür sind weiter unten verfügbar.
Videos
- „Satan liebt dich“ Official Video – https://youtu.be/JwxDKa0YdPQ
- „Menschenmetzger Fritz (Transilvanian Beef Club)“ Official Video – https://youtu.be/IgMg8ELov3I
Schirenc Plays Eisregen / Eisregen Plays Pungent Stench Split 7″
(Limited Edition)
- Nuclear Blast – https://bit.ly/2x45p2S
- EMP – https://bit.ly/2IHxLRG
- Media Markt – https://bit.ly/2KKrTb5
- Saturn – https://bit.ly/2GE9DOk
- Metalmailorder (ebay) – https://bit.ly/2IWUM3r
- CeDe.ch – https://bit.ly/2xkKk4d
- Amazon – https://amzn.to/2GWjEqb
EISREGEN Live
08.06.2018 DE Tambach-Dietharz – Heudepot
28.-30.06.2018 DE Gardelegen – Metal Frenzy Open Air
04.-07.07.2018 DE Ballenstedt – Flugplatz Ballenstedt (Rockharz Festival)
23.-25.08.2018 DE Crispendorf – Wolfszeit Festival