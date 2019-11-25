Eleine: „All Shall Burn“ erscheint am Freitag erschienen und Lyric Video online

Die EP All Shall Burn der schwedischen Symphonic Metal Band Eleine ist heute erschienen. Pünktlich zum Release veröffentlicht die Band zusätzlich ein Lyric Video zum Titel-Track.
Hier könnt ihr All Shall Burn ansehen:
„All Shall Burn mirrors a rough period for us festered with pain and despair, yet also relief and unity. Join us as we take a step into a bit darker and heavier metal that will seduce and spellbind you.
Join us, and those that are our enemies shall be no more – All Shall Burn!“
– Eleine
Mehr von All Shall Burn
Video Mein Herz Brennt:
Video Enemie: