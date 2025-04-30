Eluveitie: veröffentlichen neues Album „Ànv“ und Musikvideo zu „Taranoias“

Die Schweizer Folk Metal Giganten Eluveitie haben am vergangenen Freitag ihr triumphales neues Album Ànv über Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht. Zur Feier des Tages hat die Band gleich das neue Video zu ihrer Single Taranoias enthüllt.
Seht euch das Video zu Taranoias hier an:
Streamt Ànv hier: https://eluveitie.bfan.link/anv
Eluveitie Kommentar: „And along comes – on this special day – our brand new single and video clip off Ànv: Taranoías! It’s the opening track of the album and pretty much wrapping up the entire essence on which the album is based in one single song! It’s quite a hard and dark track and surely one of these roller-coaster-feeling songs, like Rebirth or Aidus, for instance. What we’ve tried when writing this track is to create a song that in itself becomes some kind of a dark entity that comes upon you with the first note of it! Enjoy the ride!“
Dieses Meisterwerk des modernen Metals kombiniert auf meisterhafte Weise melodischen Death Metal mit keltischen Traditionen in einer einzigartigen Produktion. Mehr Infos zu Eluveitie und ihrem brandneuen Album Ànv findet ihr hier:
Eluveitie werden im Oktober 2025 erneut auf Tour gehen, zusammen mit Arch Enemy, Amorphis und Gatecreeper.
Arch Enemy – European Blood Dynasty Tour 2025
w/ Special Guests: Amorphis, Eluveitie, Gatecreeper
10.10.2025 Schleyerhalle, Stuttgart
11.10.2025 Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt am Maiz
12.10.2025 Zenith, Munich
14.10.2025 Barba Negra, Budapest
15.10.2025 Gasometer, Vienna
17.10.2025 Columbiahalle, Berlin
18.10.2025 Sportovni Hala Fortuna, Prague
19.10.2025 PreZero Arena Gliwice, Gliwice
21.10.2025 The Hall, Zurich
22.10.2025 Alcatraz, Milan
23.10.2025 Radiant Bellevue, Lyon
25.10.2025 Vistalegre, Madrid
27.10.2025 Zenith, Paris
28.10.2025 AFAS Live, Amsterdam
30.10.2025 Civic Hall, Wolverhampton
31.10.2025 O2 Apollo, Manchester
01.11.2025 Eventim Apollo, London
03.11.2025 Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette
04.11.2025 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels
05.11.2025 Haus Auensee, Leipzig
07.11.2025 Partille Arena, Gothenburg
08.11.2025 Annexet, Stockholm
10.11.2025 Ice Hall, Helsinki
12.11.2025 Sentrum Scene, Oslo
13.11.2025 Poolen, Copenhagen
14.11.2025 Swiss Life Hall, Hannover
15.11.2025 Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Duesseldorf
