Eluveitie: veröffentlichen neues Album „Ànv“ und Musikvideo zu „Taranoias“

Die Schweizer Folk Metal Giganten Eluveitie haben am vergangenen Freitag ihr triumphales neues Album Ànv über Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht. Zur Feier des Tages hat die Band gleich das neue Video zu ihrer Single Taranoias enthüllt.

Seht euch das Video zu Taranoias hier an:

Streamt Ànv hier: https://eluveitie.bfan.link/anv

Eluveitie Kommentar: „And along comes – on this special day – our brand new single and video clip off Ànv: Taranoías! It’s the opening track of the album and pretty much wrapping up the entire essence on which the album is based in one single song! It’s quite a hard and dark track and surely one of these roller-coaster-feeling songs, like Rebirth or Aidus, for instance. What we’ve tried when writing this track is to create a song that in itself becomes some kind of a dark entity that comes upon you with the first note of it! Enjoy the ride!“

Dieses Meisterwerk des modernen Metals kombiniert auf meisterhafte Weise melodischen Death Metal mit keltischen Traditionen in einer einzigartigen Produktion. Mehr Infos zu Eluveitie und ihrem brandneuen Album Ànv findet ihr hier:

Eluveitie werden im Oktober 2025 erneut auf Tour gehen, zusammen mit Arch Enemy, Amorphis und Gatecreeper.

Arch Enemy – European Blood Dynasty Tour 2025

w/ Special Guests: Amorphis, Eluveitie, Gatecreeper

10.10.2025 Schleyerhalle, Stuttgart

11.10.2025 Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt am Maiz

12.10.2025 Zenith, Munich

14.10.2025 Barba Negra, Budapest

15.10.2025 Gasometer, Vienna

17.10.2025 Columbiahalle, Berlin

18.10.2025 Sportovni Hala Fortuna, Prague

19.10.2025 PreZero Arena Gliwice, Gliwice

21.10.2025 The Hall, Zurich

22.10.2025 Alcatraz, Milan

23.10.2025 Radiant Bellevue, Lyon

25.10.2025 Vistalegre, Madrid

27.10.2025 Zenith, Paris

28.10.2025 AFAS Live, Amsterdam

30.10.2025 Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

31.10.2025 O2 Apollo, Manchester

01.11.2025 Eventim Apollo, London

03.11.2025 Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette

04.11.2025 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels

05.11.2025 Haus Auensee, Leipzig

07.11.2025 Partille Arena, Gothenburg

08.11.2025 Annexet, Stockholm

10.11.2025 Ice Hall, Helsinki

12.11.2025 Sentrum Scene, Oslo

13.11.2025 Poolen, Copenhagen

14.11.2025 Swiss Life Hall, Hannover

15.11.2025 Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Duesseldorf

Eluveitie online:

Website: http://www.eluveitie.ch/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eluveitie

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eluveitie_official/