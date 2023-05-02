Enforced: veröffentlichen neues Video für „War Remains“; neues Album jetzt erhältlich

Enforced haben ihr drittes Album War Remains über Century Media Records veröffentlicht. Einen Vorgeschmack auf das Album bietet das neue Video zum Titeltrack (unter der Regie von Dan Wagner), das ihr euch hier ansehen könnt:

Sänger Knox Colby sagt: „The song War Remains stresses the complimentary nature of war alongside peace, rather than two opposing sides of a spectrum. War is ever present and forever constant…

Meanwhile, the album War Remains details the decay and breakdown of modern society, along with insight about the cyclical nature of decay and subsequent growth. Biting through at just over 30min, it’s a caustic warning; cautioning you of those who seek to undermine you.

We hope you enjoy the album as much as we did writing and recording it. Hope you pick up a copy, we’ll see you at the gig, let’s rock.“

Bestellen und streamen kann man War Remains hier: https://enforced.lnk.to/WarRemains