Fear Connection: veröffentlichen „Fight The Plague“ vom kommenden Album

Am 1. Oktober erscheint das Full Lenght Debüt der Bremer Death Metaller von Fear Connection mit dem Titel Progeny Of A Social Disease via Black Sunset/MDD.

Das Album erscheint sowohl auf CD als auch Vinyl und enthält neun Songs feinsten Death Metal mit Thrash und Crust Anleihen – akustisch in Szene gesetzt von Jörg Uken im Soundlodge Studio. Als erste Kostprobe gibt’s ab sofort mit Fight The Plague ein Lyricvideo im MDD YouTube-Channel.

Progeny Of A Social Disease Tracklist:

1. Wandering Souls

2. Fight The Plague

3. The Ravishment

4. Vengeance

5. Democracy Dies

6. War Inside My Head

7. Cerebral Attack

8. False Prophets

9. Time To Die

