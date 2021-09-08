Fear Connection: veröffentlichen „Fight The Plague“ vom kommenden Album

Am 1. Oktober erscheint das Full Lenght Debüt der Bremer Death Metaller von Fear Connection mit dem Titel Progeny Of A Social Disease via Black Sunset/MDD.
Das Album erscheint sowohl auf CD als auch Vinyl und enthält neun Songs feinsten Death Metal mit Thrash und Crust Anleihen – akustisch in Szene gesetzt von Jörg Uken im Soundlodge Studio. Als erste Kostprobe gibt’s ab sofort mit Fight The Plague ein Lyricvideo im MDD YouTube-Channel.
Progeny Of A Social Disease Tracklist:
1. Wandering Souls
2. Fight The Plague
3. The Ravishment
4. Vengeance
5. Democracy Dies
6. War Inside My Head
7. Cerebral Attack
8. False Prophets
9. Time To Die