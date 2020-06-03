Fever 333: heute Abend Livestream „Long Live The Innocent“ und neuer Song „Supremacy“

Fever 333 gehören seit ihrer Gründung im Jahr 2017 zu den politisch aktivsten Bands in den USA, nicht umsonst nennen sie sich selbst „Aktivisten“ und ihre Konzerte „Demonstrationen“. Kaum verwunderlich also, dass sich die Band auch nun, im Lichte der jüngsten Geschehnisse um die skrupellose und feige Ermordung des schwarzen US-Amerikaners George Floyd durch einen weißen Polizisten, zu Wort meldet. Sie tut dies auf dreierlei Weise:

1. Heute um Mitternacht unserer Zeit spielen Fever 333 eine Livestream-Performance, die den Titel Long Live The Innocent trägt und unten im Player angesehen werden kann. Das Konzert findet in Solidarität mit den protestierenden Communitys im ganzen Land statt „to activate necessary measures for social and racial reformation“, wie es im Statement unten heißt. „Music and art have served as the catalyst for socially inclined movements for as long as we can remember, but for some reason, at a time where we are now granted the ability to see how deeply flawed our system is, we have slowed the charge for change. Fever 333 has dedicated its entire platform to that change from its inception with its music, activism, even its own charity fund that sees a percentage of proceeds funneled from all profits the project receives.“ Konkret kann man während des Livestreams an Minnesota Freedom Fund und Black Lives Matter spenden.

2. Fever 333 haben den Song Supremacy (Explicit) als kostenlosen Download veröffentlicht.

3. In einem dazugehörigen Statement nimmt Frontmann Jason Aalon Butler persönlich Stellung zu den Ereignissen und der Motivation zu dem Song. Dort heiß es unter anderem: „This project is and forever will be a reaction to its environment- and right now it seems, for the first time in our generation’s timeline, those that typically have some implicitly racist and misaligned thing to say about the unjust killing of non white citizens are not as loud this time (…) As painful as this all is for us, we must utilize this moment. We must speak out. We MUST mobilize, show up for our non white brothers and sisters and do not waiver in our speech when we scream #BLACKLIVESMATTER.“

Mehr Informationen zu Fever 333:

