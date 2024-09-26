Fever 333: veröffentlichen zwei weitere Singles aus dem kommenden Album „Darker White“, das am 04.10. erscheinen wird

Fever 333 geben weiterhin Einblicke in ihr neues Album Darker White, das am 4. Oktober über Century Media Records unter exklusiver Lizenz der 333 Wreckords Crew erscheint. Anfang des Monats haben sie die neue Single und das Musikvideo zu Desert Rap (mehr Infos hier) veröffentlicht und letzte Woche haben sie zwei weitere neue Songs veröffentlicht – Murderer und Nosebleeds – die man jetzt streamen kann. Zu Murderer gibt es auch ein offizielles Musikvideo.

Seht euch das Musikvideo zu Murderer hier an:

Hört euch Murderer und Nosebleeds hier an: https://fever333band.lnk.to/DARKERWHITE-AlbumNe

„Consisting of fourteen tracks, Darker White is the intersection we will all find ourselves in at some point in our lives“, sagt Aalon über das Thema des neuen Albums. „It is the struggle we will inevitably face when identifying our metric for good or bad. Wrong or right. Dark and light. All based on our environment, social construction and cultural/psychological conditioning. It is the eagle-eyed observation of said intersection and the removing the shame after realizing we all experience it and it is up to us to find use of this taboo so it can be offered to the world as a beautiful story, piece of wisdom or a perspective that ironically changes your life for the better. Darker White is a sonic and social experience.“

Darker White jetzt hier vorbestellen!