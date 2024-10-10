Fever 333: veröffentlichen neues Album „Darker White“

Fever 333 haben ihr mit Spannung erwartetes neues Album Darker White am 4. Oktober veröffentlicht und das neue Musikvideo zu Pin Drop aus dem Album auf YouTube zur Verfügung gestellt.

Seht euch das Musikvideo zu Pin Drop hier an:

„Darker White besteht aus vierzehn Tracks und ist die Schnittstelle, in der wir uns alle irgendwann in unserem Leben wiederfinden“, sagt Jason Aalon über das Thema des neuen Albums. „It is the struggle we will inevitably face when identifying our metric for good or bad. Wrong or right. Dark and light. All based on our environment, social construction and cultural/psychological conditioning. It is the eagle-eyed observation of said intersection and the removing the shame after realizing we all experience it and it is up to us to find use of this taboo so it can be offered to the world as a beautiful story, piece of wisdom or a perspective that ironically changes your life for the better. Darker White is a sonic and social experience.“

„This album began as one thing and ended as another“, fügt Jason hinzu. „At least to me. Somehow, it provided a map to me possibly finding a sense of understanding in a rather complex existence without me realizing I was lost in the first place. I began writing this album with a considerably naive sense of hope for a future that delivered liberation to more of us. But by the time I released it I realized that there was still a liberation within myself I have yet to achieve. Both unfortunately and thankfully the only person that can offer such freedom to me is…me. I guess that’s what I meant by Darker White without even knowing it. We cannot lust for light without loving the dark. So, here’s to living in love and pain. Here’s to Darker White.“

Streamt Darker White jetzt hier!