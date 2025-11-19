Friendship Commanders: veröffentlichen neues Video zu „Dead & Discarded Girls“

Das in Nashville ansässige, schwere Melodic-Duo Friendship Commanders hat ein neues, von der Band selbst erstelltes Video zu dem kraftvollen Abschlussstück Dead & Discarded Girls veröffentlicht. Dieses Lied stammt von ihrem aktuellen Album Bear, das am 10. Oktober über Magnetic Eye Records erschienen ist. Das Video, das von Jerry Roe, einem Mitglied der Band, inszeniert wurde, kann hier angesehen werden:

Der eindringliche Song wurde teilweise von dem Mord an der vierzehnjährigen Reena Virk im Jahr 1997 inspiriert und spiegelt auch die Gedanken der Sängerin Buick Audra über Empathie wider, insbesondere die menschliche Neigung, diese zurückzuhalten, es sei denn, man kann sich persönlich mit dem Leid einer anderen Person identifizieren. Die Widmung des Albums, „Für all die schlechten Töchter“, stammt aus diesem Lied. Die Band hat sich bewusst entschieden, das Video am 14. November, dem Jahrestag von Virks Tod, zu veröffentlichen.

Buick Audra sagt zur Single: „I learned of Reena’s story through the work of Rebecca Godfrey, who wrote a book about this horrific event, and I was struck by this tale of exclusion, violence, and ultimately death that befell a kid who just wanted to fit in. I know it well, and I also know how little empathy women and girls are sometimes able to extend to their own kind. I’ve felt it all my life. In this track, I’m trying to say, look at what we do to each other. I recorded the vocals for Dead & Discarded Girls last year on November 14, in tribute to her. The track spans the broadest dynamics on the whole record, going from an intimate opening to a crushing middle section, audibly reflecting the track’s message: care about someone else; care about her. Reena was drowned, so the song and video are both centered around water.„

Jerry Roe fügt hinzu: “I tend to see visuals and work off my gut instinct to begin with when it’s time to make a video for a song, but I leaned harder on that than anything else this time. Rather than get overly specific or directly reference what this song was about, I wanted to involve water and the type of foliage that lives around bodies of water. Contrasted against the dark black and blue predominantly slow-motion performance footage that’s made to look as if we’re underwater ourselves, my goal was to sort of present souls that have been lost to the water as living on underneath and in the earth forever. Not trapped, but there to remind us always of what should be and wasn’t.”

