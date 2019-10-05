Furies: arbeiten am neuen Album

Die französische Heavy Metal Band Furies weilt derzeit in den Labomatic Studios, um ihr neues Album aufzunehmen. Zwei Jahre nach ihrer Debüt EP arbeiten die Musiker/innen aus Paris mit Produzent Igor Moreno am Nachfolger von „Unleash The Furies“.

Die Band kommentiert:

„After two years of composing, arranging and refine their Heavy Metal tinged with Thrash sound, Furies entered the mythic French Labomatic Studios run by Dominique Blanc Francard and Bénédicte Schmitt this summer 2019. The four band members are multi-composers, and the 10 tracks of their forthcoming album were recorded there by Igor Moreno in 15 days and will be mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni (who is part of DGM progressive metal band, and produced, amongst others, Symphony X’s guitarist Michael Romeo’s “War of the Worlds-Pt1” solo album) at Domination Studio. The band is looking forward to revealing soon some more details of their debut album and will fight tooth and nails for it!“

Heavy Metal der ursprünglichen Art, wie wir ihn aus den 80ern kennen, genau das liefern Furies Anno 2019 ab. Die französische Band konnte bereits mit der EP-Kassette „Unleash The Furies“ in ihrem Heimatland für Furore sorgen. Mit Acts wie zum Beispiel Cauldron, Diamond Head oder Raven teilten sich Furies die Bühne, ebenso ergatterten die Vier sowohl einen Gig beim HELLFEST 2018 als auch einen Fernsehauftritt bei einem renommierten TV Sender. 2019 spielten die Vier zudem ihren ersten Deutschlandgig beim Taunus Metal Festival.

Vocals & Bass : Lynda Basstarde

Drums : Zaza Bathory

Lead Guitars : Billy Laser x Sam Flash

