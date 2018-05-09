Die amerikanischen Extremmetaller von Goatwhore haben soeben eine Europatour namens European Annihilation Summer 2018 im Vorprogramm von Dying Fetus bestätigt!
Dying Fetus
w/ Special Guests at selected shows:
Carnifex *
Toxic Holocaust #
Goatwhore =
Venom Prison ♦
06.08.18 Poland Warsaw @ Proxima #=
07.08.18 Germany Berlin @ Bi Nuu #=
12.08.18 Belgium Arlon @ L’Entrepôt *=
13.08.18 UK London @ Islington Academy *#=♦
14.08.18 UK Manchester @ Club Accademy *#=♦
15.08.18 Germany Oberhausen @ Kulttempel *#=♦
16.08.18 France Pagney-derrière-Barine @ Chez Paulette *#=♦
18.08.18 France Paris @ Petit Bain =♦
20.08.18 France Montpellier @ Secret Place #=♦
21.08.18 Switzerland Aarau @ Kiff #=♦
22.08.18 Italy Milano @ Spazio Naif #=♦