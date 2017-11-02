Die Black Metaller Grabak werden am 17. November ihr neues Album Bloodline Divine bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen.
Gestern feierte das Lyric Video zur Single Phoenix auf der Webseite des Legacy Magazins Premiere: http://www.legacy.de/exklusives/1034-exklusive-video-premiere-grabak-phoenix.html
Man kann sich das Video nun auch auf dem YouTube Kanal von Massacre Records ansehen.
Das Album wurde von Andy Schmidt und Michel Boer im Echolux Tonstudio gemischt und gemastert. Das Coverartwork wurde von Dan Verkys gestaltet.
Bloodline Divine ist bereits vorbestellbar und ist vor allem durch rasend schnelle Riffs und atmosphärische Parts, sowie durch einen druckvollen Sound gekennzeichnet.
Line-up:
1. Post Lucis Natum (Intro)
2. Via Dolorosa
3. Sinnocence
4. Corpsebride
5. Oblivion
6. Seelensammler
7. Bloodline Divine
7. S.T.U.K.A.
8. Phoenix
9. Apostate
Pre-order:
• iTunes – https://lnk.to/bloodlinedivine
• MetalMailorder (free shipping) – http://stores.ebay.de/METALMAILORDER (DE) • http://stores.ebay.co.uk/METALMAILORDER (UK) • http://stores.ebay.com/METALMAILORDER (US)
• Amazon (CD) – https://www.amazon.de/dp/B073XBST91 (DE) • http://amzn.eu/clFEUJj (UK) • http://a.co/5Auwc2h (US)
• Rubydon – http://bit.ly/2zW3vPp
• EMP – Germany: http://bit.ly/2yQBlYM • International: http://bit.ly/2ifoWpX
• Nuclear Blast Online Shop – http://bit.ly/2yucwAo
Grabak live:
24.11.2017 DE Leipzig – Moritzbastei
25.12.2017 DE Berlin – Blackland
29.03.2018 DE Erfurt – Club From Hell
30.03.2018 DE Leipzig – Mørtelwerk
31.03.2018 DE Berlin – Blackland
01.04.2018 DE Cottbus – Muggefu