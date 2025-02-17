Hangman’s Chair: neues Album „Saddiction“ jetzt erhältlich

Am vergangenen Freitag veröffentlichten die französischen Doom-Metal-Pioniere Hangman’s Chair ihr brandneues Album Saddiction über Nuclear Blast. Zusammen mit dem Album veröffentlichte die Band ihren neuen Visualizer für Healed?, einen Song, in dem jedes schwere Riff und jeder langsame Beat die Qualen des Geistes offenbart. Die erschütternden Texte beschwören Depressionen, Ängste und innere Kämpfe herauf und fangen Schmerz und Isolation in einer beklemmenden, kathartischen Atmosphäre ein.

Hangman’s Chair sagen über Healed?: „The last song of an album is always a special one. Healed? is no stranger to that process, it was thought and written to be the final act of Saddiction since the beginning and it sums up all the themes of the album. It’s a classic Hangman’s Chair tune, that opens a new chapter. The question mark at the end leaves you the choice, are you healed or just denying?“

Über Saddiction: „Feeling depressed on St Valentine’s day ? February 14th is the perfect day to release our new album, when the ultra modern solitude of big cities starts to kick in. Saddiction or nine ways to say I love you. Now, please don’t blame us for your saddiction, It has always been here.“

Hangman’s Chair sind:

Julien Chanut – Gitarre

Cédric Toufouti – Gitarre, Vocals

Mehdi Thepegnier – Drums

Clément Hanvic – Bass

