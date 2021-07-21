Heart Of A Coward: kündigen UK-Tour an

Heart Of A Coward gehen im September auf UK-Headline-Tour!
Heart Of A Coward · UK Tour 2021
10.09.21 UK Guildford @ The Boileroom
11.09.21 UK Leicester @ O2 Academy (Uprising Festival)
12.09.21 UK Norwich @ The Waterfront Studio
24.09.21 UK Bournemouth @ The Anvil
25.09.21 UK Bridgend @ Hobos
26.09.21 UK Leeds @ The Key Club
Tickets: https://www.heartofacoward.co.uk/
Heart Of A Coward werden Decapitated auf ihrer Jubiläums-Headline-Tour unterstützen! Die Tour führt sie zusammen mit Black Tongue und Inferi auf 33 Dates durch elf verschiedene Länder innerhalb der EU & UK.
Decapitated · 25 Year Anniversary EU/UK Tour 2022
Mit Special Guests: Black Tongue, Heart Of A Coward, Inferi
25.01.22 Austria Vienna @ Viper Room
26.01.22 Austria Salzburg @ Rockhouse
27.01.22 Germany Munich @ Backstage
28.01.22 Italy Milan @ Slaughter Club
29.01.22 Switzerland Aarau @ KiFF
30.01.22 France Lyon @ CCO
31.01.22 France Istres @ L’Usine
01.02.22 Spain Barcelona @ Bódeva
02.02.22 Spain Madrid @ Caracol
03.02.22 Spain Bilbao @ Stage Live
04.02.22 France Nantes @ Le Ferrailleur
05.02.22 France Paris @ Le Trabendo
07.02.22 UK Southampton @ The Loft
08.02.22 UK Bristol @ Trinity
09.02.22 UK London @ Islington Assembly Hall
10.02.22 UK Manchester @ Club Academy
11.02.22 Ireland Limerick @ Dolan’s Warehouse
12.02.22 Ireland Dublin @ Button Factory
13.02.22 UK Glasgow @ The Classic Grand
14.02.22 UK Sheffield @ Corporation
15.02.22 UK Birmingham @ Mama Roux’s
16.02.22 UK Brighton @ Chalk
17.02.22 Belgium Antwerp @ Kavka
18.02.22 Germany Oberhausen @ Kulttempel
19.02.22 The Netherlands Eindhoven @ Dynamo
20.02.22 Germany Hannover @ Béi Chéz Heinz
21.02.22 Germany Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof
22.02.22 The Netherlands Haarlem @ Patronaat
23.02.22 Germany Hamburg @ Bahnhof Pauli
24.02.22 Germany Nuremberg @ Z-Bau
25.02.22 Germany Berlin @ Hole44
26.02.22 Poland Wrocław @ Pralnia
27.02.22 Germany Dresden @ Puschkin
Tickets: https://smarturl.it/decapitated2022
The Disconnect ist Heart Of A Cowards viertes Studioalbum und das Debüt des neuen Frontmann Kaan Tasan.
Einmal mehr wurden Justin Hill (Recording) und Will Putney (Mixing und Mastering) für das neue Album verpflichtet, um nichts dem Zufall zu überlassen. Der Schreibprozess für The Disconnect war lang und ging Schrittweise voran beginnend im Jahr 2017.
Das Album startete mit groben Instrumentalen Ideen, erinnert sich Gitarrist Steve Haycock: „The Disconnect was not an easy process to begin with after such an extended hiatus, but once the wheels started rolling it was business as usual. Kaan was really involved with the writing process throughout which gave us a new element to focus on when writing.”
Kaan Tasan, seit 2017 in der Band bestätigt: „It was one of the most challenging and rewarding writing processes I’ve ever been involved with. Some tracks just clicked and fell into place, whilst other tracks really pushed us all creatively. It was important for us to get the best out of each other – we really did all go in on this together.”
Schlagzeuger Chris Mansbridge kommentiert: „The Disconnect refers to the feeling of a complete lack of control over your surroundings and the powers that control your life. It’s the feeling of hopelessness, anger and an inability to relate to the world you live in. Its a record we are all extremely proud of and this marks the next chapter of Heart Of A Coward.”
Seit ihrer Gründung in 2009 haben es Heart Of A Coward weit gebracht – mit höchstem Lob der Fans und Presse zugleich und ihren unzählig getourten Kilometer im Gepäck. 2009 in Milton Keynes gegründet veröffentlichten Heart Of A Coward bis zum jetzigen Tage drei Alben. Hope And Hindrance (2012), Severance (2013) und Deliverance (2015). Definiert durch ihre schiere Power und Härte werden Heart Of A Coward für ihre rasanten live Shows und mächtigen Auftritte treu in der britischen Metal Szene gefeiert. Ihr Fokus lag schon immer auf dem Produzieren von schmetternder und doch Anspruchsvoller Musik. Die Kombination aus voller Wucht und Feingefühl, geschmückt mit noch feineren emotionalen Momenten, wie persönlichen Geschichten. Mit ihrem 2018 neu dazu gestoßenen Frontmann Kaan Tasan läuten Heart Of A Coward ein neues Zeitalter der unzähligen neuen Möglichkeiten ein, die nun mit neuem kreativen Blut für sie bereit stehen.
Heart Of A Coward sind:
Kaan Tasan – Gesang
Carl Ayers – Gitarre
Steve Haycock – Gitarre
Vishal Khetia – Bass
Christopher Mansbridge – Schlagzeug
