Heart Of A Coward: kündigen UK-Tour an

Heart Of A Coward gehen im September auf UK-Headline-Tour!

Heart Of A Coward · UK Tour 2021

10.09.21 UK Guildford @ The Boileroom

11.09.21 UK Leicester @ O2 Academy (Uprising Festival)

12.09.21 UK Norwich @ The Waterfront Studio

24.09.21 UK Bournemouth @ The Anvil

25.09.21 UK Bridgend @ Hobos

26.09.21 UK Leeds @ The Key Club

Tickets: https://www.heartofacoward.co.uk/

Heart Of A Coward werden Decapitated auf ihrer Jubiläums-Headline-Tour unterstützen! Die Tour führt sie zusammen mit Black Tongue und Inferi auf 33 Dates durch elf verschiedene Länder innerhalb der EU & UK.

Decapitated · 25 Year Anniversary EU/UK Tour 2022

Mit Special Guests: Black Tongue, Heart Of A Coward, Inferi

25.01.22 Austria Vienna @ Viper Room

26.01.22 Austria Salzburg @ Rockhouse

27.01.22 Germany Munich @ Backstage

28.01.22 Italy Milan @ Slaughter Club

29.01.22 Switzerland Aarau @ KiFF

30.01.22 France Lyon @ CCO

31.01.22 France Istres @ L’Usine

01.02.22 Spain Barcelona @ Bódeva

02.02.22 Spain Madrid @ Caracol

03.02.22 Spain Bilbao @ Stage Live

04.02.22 France Nantes @ Le Ferrailleur

05.02.22 France Paris @ Le Trabendo

07.02.22 UK Southampton @ The Loft

08.02.22 UK Bristol @ Trinity

09.02.22 UK London @ Islington Assembly Hall

10.02.22 UK Manchester @ Club Academy

11.02.22 Ireland Limerick @ Dolan’s Warehouse

12.02.22 Ireland Dublin @ Button Factory

13.02.22 UK Glasgow @ The Classic Grand

14.02.22 UK Sheffield @ Corporation

15.02.22 UK Birmingham @ Mama Roux’s

16.02.22 UK Brighton @ Chalk

17.02.22 Belgium Antwerp @ Kavka

18.02.22 Germany Oberhausen @ Kulttempel

19.02.22 The Netherlands Eindhoven @ Dynamo

20.02.22 Germany Hannover @ Béi Chéz Heinz

21.02.22 Germany Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof

22.02.22 The Netherlands Haarlem @ Patronaat

23.02.22 Germany Hamburg @ Bahnhof Pauli

24.02.22 Germany Nuremberg @ Z-Bau

25.02.22 Germany Berlin @ Hole44

26.02.22 Poland Wrocław @ Pralnia

27.02.22 Germany Dresden @ Puschkin

Tickets: https://smarturl.it/decapitated2022

The Disconnect ist Heart Of A Cowards viertes Studioalbum und das Debüt des neuen Frontmann Kaan Tasan.

Einmal mehr wurden Justin Hill (Recording) und Will Putney (Mixing und Mastering) für das neue Album verpflichtet, um nichts dem Zufall zu überlassen. Der Schreibprozess für The Disconnect war lang und ging Schrittweise voran beginnend im Jahr 2017.

Das Album startete mit groben Instrumentalen Ideen, erinnert sich Gitarrist Steve Haycock: „The Disconnect was not an easy process to begin with after such an extended hiatus, but once the wheels started rolling it was business as usual. Kaan was really involved with the writing process throughout which gave us a new element to focus on when writing.”

Kaan Tasan, seit 2017 in der Band bestätigt: „It was one of the most challenging and rewarding writing processes I’ve ever been involved with. Some tracks just clicked and fell into place, whilst other tracks really pushed us all creatively. It was important for us to get the best out of each other – we really did all go in on this together.”

Schlagzeuger Chris Mansbridge kommentiert: „The Disconnect refers to the feeling of a complete lack of control over your surroundings and the powers that control your life. It’s the feeling of hopelessness, anger and an inability to relate to the world you live in. Its a record we are all extremely proud of and this marks the next chapter of Heart Of A Coward.”

Seit ihrer Gründung in 2009 haben es Heart Of A Coward weit gebracht – mit höchstem Lob der Fans und Presse zugleich und ihren unzählig getourten Kilometer im Gepäck. 2009 in Milton Keynes gegründet veröffentlichten Heart Of A Coward bis zum jetzigen Tage drei Alben. Hope And Hindrance (2012), Severance (2013) und Deliverance (2015). Definiert durch ihre schiere Power und Härte werden Heart Of A Coward für ihre rasanten live Shows und mächtigen Auftritte treu in der britischen Metal Szene gefeiert. Ihr Fokus lag schon immer auf dem Produzieren von schmetternder und doch Anspruchsvoller Musik. Die Kombination aus voller Wucht und Feingefühl, geschmückt mit noch feineren emotionalen Momenten, wie persönlichen Geschichten. Mit ihrem 2018 neu dazu gestoßenen Frontmann Kaan Tasan läuten Heart Of A Coward ein neues Zeitalter der unzähligen neuen Möglichkeiten ein, die nun mit neuem kreativen Blut für sie bereit stehen.

Heart Of A Coward sind:

Kaan Tasan – Gesang

Carl Ayers – Gitarre

Steve Haycock – Gitarre

Vishal Khetia – Bass

Christopher Mansbridge – Schlagzeug

Mehr Info:

www.facebook.com/heartofacowardofficial

www.heartofacoward.bigcartel.com/