Heathen: kündigen „Bleed The World“ an – Live-Album erscheint am 14.03.

In den letzten 40 Jahren haben die Bay-Area-Thrash-Pioniere Heathen an ihrer „Never Say Die“-Einstellung festgehalten. Heathens intelligenter, aber aggressiver Thrash spricht nicht nur die Kernzielgruppe des Genres an, sondern auch Metal-Fans, die hinter den Muskeln Köpfchen suchen. Am 14. März wird die Band ihr neuestes Werk Bleed The World: Live über Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlichen.

Bleed The World: Live enthält Songs von jedem der Alben der Band, darunter aktuelle Stücke wie Sun in My Hand und The Blight sowie Klassiker wie Hypnotized und Goblin’s Blade, die die krachende Live-Setlist der Band widerspiegeln. Jetzt bieten Heathen ihren Fans die erste Single mit einem Live-Musikvideo zum Track Sun In My Hand.

Seht euch das Video zu Sun In My Hand hier an:

Heathen kommentierten: „We’re beyond stoked to announce the Bleed the World: Live album! We recorded both the band and the audience at every show on our Bleed The World Tour to capture a true live experience in audio form. The most powerful performances of each song were mixed for the album and the results are incredible. Can’t wait to share this with everyone to enjoy while we get ready to head into the studio for another dose of Bay Area Thrash!“

Bleed The Earth: Live – Tracklisting:

1. This Rotting Sphere (Live)

2. The Blight (Live)

3. Empire Of The Blind (Live)

4. Dying Season (Live)

5. Set Me Free (Live)

6. Sun In My Hand (Live)

7. The Heathen Horde (Live)

8. Goblin’s Blade (Live)

9. Hypnotized (Live)

(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)

Stream Sun In My Hand hier: https://bfan.link/sun-in-my-hand

Bleed The World vorbestellen & vormerken: Live: https://bfan.link/bleed-the-world-live

Erlebt Heathen live an den folgenden Terminen:

05.02 Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s (Legions of Metal)

05.17 Guadalajara, MX @ Concha Acustica (The Metal Fest)

10.19 Mallorca, ES @ Iberostar Waves Club Cala Barca (Full Metal Holiday)

Weitere Termine werden noch bekannt gegeben.

