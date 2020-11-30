Holy Mother: veröffentlichen offizielles Video zu „Face This Burn“

Die US Hard Rock/Metal Formation Holy Mother wird am 22.01.2021 ihr neues Album Face This Burn bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!

Ihr könnt euch auf großartige, moderne und treibende Songs freuen, die zum Headbangen einladen und bei denen Powerhouse Mike Tirelli eindrucksvoll den Ton angibt.

Jetzt kann man sich das offizielle Video zum Titeltrack des Albums ansehen:

Das kommende Album Face This Burn wurde von Kane Churko im The Hideout Recording Studio (Las Vegas) gemischt und gemastert. Das Albumartwork wurde von Anthony Tone Man Bell gestaltet.

Holy Mothers neues Album wird als CD Digipak sowie in digitaler Form erhältlich sein und kann hier vorbestellt werden » https://lnk.to/facethisburn

Holy Mother – Face This Burn

1. Face This Burn

2. Love Is Dead

3. Legends

4. No Death Reborn

5. The Truth

6. Prince Of The Garden

7. Wake Up America

8. Mesmerized By Hate

9. Today

10. The River

11. Superstar

https://www.facebook.com/holymotherband

https://www.instagram.com/holy_mother_band

https://open.spotify.com/artist/5cI6SNAnnlteCNsnajYHAW