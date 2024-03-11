Hour Of Penance: feiern Premiere mit neuer Single und Video

Das italienische Tech Death-Ensemble Hour Of Penance veröffentlicht die erste Single und den Eröffnungstrack Devotion For Tyranny aus dem kommenden Album Devotion, das am 5. April über Agonia Records erscheinen wird.

Seht euch das Video zu Devotion For Tyranny hier an:

„We chose Devotion For Tyranny as the first single because it’s probably the most straightforward and uncompromising song on the album, and it perfectly represents the main themes of the album,“ erklären Hour Of Penance . „This animated video is heavily inspired by the mysterious atmospheres of Soulslike games and the hooded man represents the revolutionary vanguard that overthrows the established order based on wealth and oppression, that has left the earth a barren and sterile land for a deformed and enslaved humanity to live in. The visual references to the elements of the alchemical process are a metaphor for the transformative power of the human will. It’s a dystopic vision of a not-so-distant future and a warning.“

Das kommende Album – der Nachfolger von Misotheism aus dem Jahr 2019 – besteht aus den langjährigen Mitgliedern Giulio Moschini (Gitarren), Paolo Pieri (Gesang & Gitarren) und Marco Mastrobuono (Bass), sowie dem jungen Giacomo Torti (Schlagzeug). Aufgenommen wurde das Album im Bloom Studio und Kick Studio in Italien, gemischt und gemastert wurde es im berühmten Hertz Studio (Vader, Decapitated, Behemoth) in Polen.

„Devotion is our anthem to the futility of war, with no light at the end of the tunnel,“ kommentiert die Band. „The main theme of the album is the misguided devotion which we, the people, give to our leaders, who mercilessly send us to our deaths under the pretense of democracy; while being guided only by imperialist ambitions and greed. The faceless crowd of the artwork stands in worship of these deformed statues of false deities. Musically, the album builds on the 20-year-old, fast-paced trademark style of Hour Of Penance, and enhances it with more technicality and catchiness, interspersed with epic landscapes.“

Hour Of Penance haben ihre klangliche Identität konsequent durch einen komplexen, zermalmenden und chirurgischen Death Metal entwickelt, der sie zu einem der intensivsten und talentiertesten Vertreter des Genres macht. Obwohl die Gruppe auf hohe Geschwindigkeiten und ungezähmte Brutalität ausgelegt ist, schreckt sie in ihrer dunklen Fantasie und ihren Texten nicht vor einfühlsamen sozialen Metaphern zurück. Ihre energiegeladene Liveshow hat sie nach Europa, in die USA, nach Kanada, Australien und Asien geführt, wo sie mit Bands wie Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder, Devildriver, Deicide, Nile oder Behemoth auf Tournee waren.

Devotion – Tracklisting:

1. Devotion For Tyranny

2. Parasitic Chain Of Command

3. Birthright Abolished

4. Retaliate

5. Breathe The Dust Of Their Dead

6. The Morality Of Warfare

7. Severance

8. The Ravenous Heralds

9. A Desert Called Peace

10. Spiralling Into Decline

(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)

Album Formate:

– Jewelcase CD

– Digibook CD

– Black LP

– Cloudy LP

– Gold Nugget LP

– Red Smoke LP

– Clear Splatter LP

– Gold Metallic MC

– Smoky Tint MC

Merch:

– T-Shirt

– Zipped HSW

Tourdaten:

16th -18th May 2024 – Nice To Eat You Deathfest, CZ

1st – 2nd June 2024 – Grabbenacht Festival, DE

Hour Of Penance – Besetzung:

Giulio Moschini – Gitarren

Paolo Pieri – Gitarren und Gesang

Marco Mastrobuono – Bass

Giacomo Torti – Schlagzeug

Hour Of Penance online:

Website: http://www.hourofpenance.net/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hourofpenance

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/hourofpenanceofficia