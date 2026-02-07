Howling Giant: kündigen Headliner-Tournee durch Europa für 2026 an

Die Langzeitprognose für den europäischen Frühling hat sich geändert: Strahlend blauer Himmel und brütende Hitze! Die Stoner-Metal-Band Howling Giant reist von Nashville, Tennessee, über den Atlantik, um das europäische Publikum mit ihrem gefeierten dritten Album Crucible & Ruin zu begeistern und es erstmals auf den Bühnen des alten Kontinents zu präsentieren.

Howling Giant kommentieren: „We are excited to partner up with Atonal Music Agency to get back to Europe on the heels of our Crucible & Ruin album“, schreibt Schlagzeuger Zach Wheeler. „It has been about two and a half years since our last European tour and we’re quite pleased to perform in a ton of cities where we’ve never played before! Looking forward to see you on the road!“

Howling Giant – European Headliner Tour 2026

09 MAY 2026 Oslo (NO) Desertfest Oslo

10 MAY 2026 Stockholm (SE) Undergången

11 MAY 2026 Malmö (SE) Plan B

15 MAY 2026 Nottingham (GB) The Mist Rolling Inn

16 MAY 2026 Edinburgh (GB) Bannermans

17 MAY 2026 London (GB) Desertfest London

19 MAY 2026 Coventry (GB) The Tin

20 MAY 2026 Bristol (GB) The Gryphon

21 MAY 2026 Amsterdam (NL) de Tanker

23 MAY 2026 Berlin (DE) Neue Zukunft

24 MAY 2026 Dresden (DE) Gockelscream Fest

27 MAY 2026 Paris (FR) Supersonic Records

28 MAY 2026 Münster (DE) Rare Guitar

29 MAY 2026 Hagen (DE) Werkhof Hohenlimburg

30 MAY 2026 Esbjerg (DK) Fuzztival

31 MAY 2026 Hamburg (DE) Stellwerk

03 JUN 2026 Den Bosch (NL) Willem Twee

04 JUN 2026 Rotterdam (NL) Baroeg

05-07 JUN 2026 Siegen (DE) Freak Valley Festival

Howling Giant sind:

Tom Polzine – Gitarre, Gesang

Zach Wheeler – Schlagzeug, Gesang

Sebastian Baltes – Bass, Gesang

Adrian Lee Zambrano – Gitarren, Synthesizer

Howling Giant online:

https://www.facebook.com/howlinggiant

https://www.instagram.com/howlinggiant/#