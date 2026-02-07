Howling Giant: kündigen Headliner-Tournee durch Europa für 2026 an

Die Langzeitprognose für den europäischen Frühling hat sich geändert: Strahlend blauer Himmel und brütende Hitze! Die Stoner-Metal-Band Howling Giant reist von Nashville, Tennessee, über den Atlantik, um das europäische Publikum mit ihrem gefeierten dritten Album Crucible & Ruin zu begeistern und es erstmals auf den Bühnen des alten Kontinents zu präsentieren.
Howling Giant kommentieren: „We are excited to partner up with Atonal Music Agency to get back to Europe on the heels of our Crucible & Ruin album“, schreibt Schlagzeuger Zach Wheeler. „It has been about two and a half years since our last European tour and we’re quite pleased to perform in a ton of cities where we’ve never played before! Looking forward to see you on the road!“
Howling Giant – European Headliner Tour 2026
09 MAY 2026 Oslo (NO) Desertfest Oslo
10 MAY 2026 Stockholm (SE) Undergången
11 MAY 2026 Malmö (SE) Plan B
15 MAY 2026 Nottingham (GB) The Mist Rolling Inn
16 MAY 2026 Edinburgh (GB) Bannermans
17 MAY 2026 London (GB) Desertfest London
19 MAY 2026 Coventry (GB) The Tin
20 MAY 2026 Bristol (GB) The Gryphon
21 MAY 2026 Amsterdam (NL) de Tanker
23 MAY 2026 Berlin (DE) Neue Zukunft
24 MAY 2026 Dresden (DE) Gockelscream Fest
27 MAY 2026 Paris (FR) Supersonic Records
28 MAY 2026 Münster (DE) Rare Guitar
29 MAY 2026 Hagen (DE) Werkhof Hohenlimburg
30 MAY 2026 Esbjerg (DK) Fuzztival
31 MAY 2026 Hamburg (DE) Stellwerk
03 JUN 2026 Den Bosch (NL) Willem Twee
04 JUN 2026 Rotterdam (NL) Baroeg
05-07 JUN 2026 Siegen (DE) Freak Valley Festival
Mehr Informationen zu Howling Giant und ihrem kommenden Album Crucible & Ruin findet ihr hier.
Howling Giant sind:
Tom Polzine – Gitarre, Gesang
Zach Wheeler – Schlagzeug, Gesang
Sebastian Baltes – Bass, Gesang
Adrian Lee Zambrano – Gitarren, Synthesizer
Howling Giant online:
https://www.facebook.com/howlinggiant
https://www.instagram.com/howlinggiant/#