Howling Giant: veröffentlichen neue Video-Single „Hunter’s Mark“ aus dem kommenden Album „Crucible & Ruin“

Die Band Howling Giant hat das Musikvideo zu Hunter’s Mark als letzte Vorab-Single aus ihrem kommenden Album Crucible & Ruin veröffentlicht. Das dritte Studioalbum der aus Nashville, Tennessee stammenden Band wird am 31. Oktober 2025 über Magnetic Eye Records.

Das Video zu Hunter’s Mark kann hier angesehen werden:

Video Credit: 3D and VFX – Polar Desert Studios

Howling Giant kommentieren: „While our previous member James was in the band, we wrote Hunter’s Mark as one of the first songs with him“, verrät Schlagzeuger und Sänger Zach Wheeler. „We were working in our friend Drew Harakal’s studio in Texas and Tom and James came up with that harmonized verse riff. We instantly knew that we had a slamming track on our hands. I tend to play around with my drum setup when writing, so I set up a second ride cymbal on my left hand side for a little extra flavor in the verses. We loved working with Willy from Polar Desert Studios on the Aluminum Crown video a while back. So we brought him back to create a static animation 2D/3D model blended video to accompany this track. Enjoy!“

Howling Giant im November 2025 als Special Guests zusammen mit Ancients in Kanada und den USA live auftreten.

Anciients – Live-Termine

Special Guest: Howling Giant

04 NOV 2025 Columbus, OH (US) Ace of Cups

05 NOV 2025 Indianapolis, IN (US) Black Circle

06 NOV 2025 Chicago, IL (US) Live Wire Lounge

07 NOV 2025 Toronto, ON (CA) Lee’s Palace

08 NOV 2025 Montreal, QC (CA) Piranha Bar

09 NOV 2025 Ottawa, ON (CA) Dominion Tavern

11 NOV 2025 Boston, MA (US) O’Briens

12 NOV 2025 Portland, ME (US) Geno’s

13 NOV 2025 Providence, RI (US) The Parlour

14 NOV 2025 New York City, NY (US) Woodshop

15 NOV 2025 Philadelphia, PA (US) Kung Fu Necktie

16 NOV 2025 Baltimore, MD (US) Mobtown Ballroom

18 NOV 2025 Nashville, TN (US) Arcane Workshop

19 NOV 2025 Chattanooga, TN (US) JJ’s Bohemia

20 NOV 2025 Huntsville, AL (US) Mad Malts

21 NOV 2025 Jacksonville, FL (US) The Albatross

22 NOV 2025 Bradenton, FL (US) Obscura

Mehr Informationen zu Howling Giant und ihrem kommenden Album Crucible & Ruin findet ihr hier:

