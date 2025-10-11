Howling Giant: veröffentlichen neue Video-Single „Hunter’s Mark“ aus dem kommenden Album „Crucible & Ruin“

Die Band Howling Giant hat das Musikvideo zu Hunter’s Mark als letzte Vorab-Single aus ihrem kommenden Album Crucible & Ruin veröffentlicht. Das dritte Studioalbum der aus Nashville, Tennessee stammenden Band wird am 31. Oktober 2025 über Magnetic Eye Records.
Das Video zu Hunter’s Mark kann hier angesehen werden:
Video Credit: 3D and VFX – Polar Desert Studios
Howling Giant kommentieren: „While our previous member James was in the band, we wrote Hunter’s Mark as one of the first songs with him“, verrät Schlagzeuger und Sänger Zach Wheeler. „We were working in our friend Drew Harakal’s studio in Texas and Tom and James came up with that harmonized verse riff. We instantly knew that we had a slamming track on our hands. I tend to play around with my drum setup when writing, so I set up a second ride cymbal on my left hand side for a little extra flavor in the verses. We loved working with Willy from Polar Desert Studios on the Aluminum Crown video a while back. So we brought him back to create a static animation 2D/3D model blended video to accompany this track. Enjoy!“
Howling Giant im November 2025 als Special Guests zusammen mit Ancients in Kanada und den USA live auftreten.
Anciients – Live-Termine
Special Guest: Howling Giant
04 NOV 2025 Columbus, OH (US) Ace of Cups
05 NOV 2025 Indianapolis, IN (US) Black Circle
06 NOV 2025 Chicago, IL (US) Live Wire Lounge
07 NOV 2025 Toronto, ON (CA) Lee’s Palace
08 NOV 2025 Montreal, QC (CA) Piranha Bar
09 NOV 2025 Ottawa, ON (CA) Dominion Tavern
11 NOV 2025 Boston, MA (US) O’Briens
12 NOV 2025 Portland, ME (US) Geno’s
13 NOV 2025 Providence, RI (US) The Parlour
14 NOV 2025 New York City, NY (US) Woodshop
15 NOV 2025 Philadelphia, PA (US) Kung Fu Necktie
16 NOV 2025 Baltimore, MD (US) Mobtown Ballroom
18 NOV 2025 Nashville, TN (US) Arcane Workshop
19 NOV 2025 Chattanooga, TN (US) JJ’s Bohemia
20 NOV 2025 Huntsville, AL (US) Mad Malts
21 NOV 2025 Jacksonville, FL (US) The Albatross
22 NOV 2025 Bradenton, FL (US) Obscura
Mehr Informationen zu Howling Giant und ihrem kommenden Album Crucible & Ruin findet ihr hier:
