Ignition: Guided By The Waves erscheint am 9. Februar 2018 auf Vinyl

Am 9. Februar 2018 erscheint das moderne Power-Metal-Paket Ignition mit Guided By The Waves auch auf Vinyl.

Tracklist:

Side A:

1. We Are The Force

2. A Whisper From The Dark

3. Unstoppable

4. Into The Fire

5. In Glory Or The Sand

6. I’ll Take the Shelter

7. Reveal My Way

Side B „The Viking Saga“

1. Guided By The Waves

2. Into The Battle

3. Valhalla’s Calling

4. For The Fallen

limited 100 gold/ black handnumbered 20 Euro

limited 100 black handnumbered 15 Euro

Einen fast zweiminütigen Teaser findet ihr hier:



Wie bisher die Presse reagierte, könnt ihr ihr nachlesen: https://ftwctp.de/bands/ignition-%C3%BCbersicht-neu/ignition-reviews.html

