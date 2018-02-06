Am 9. Februar 2018 erscheint das moderne Power-Metal-Paket Ignition mit Guided By The Waves auch auf Vinyl.
Tracklist:
Side A:
1. We Are The Force
2. A Whisper From The Dark
3. Unstoppable
4. Into The Fire
5. In Glory Or The Sand
6. I’ll Take the Shelter
7. Reveal My Way
Side B „The Viking Saga“
1. Guided By The Waves
2. Into The Battle
3. Valhalla’s Calling
4. For The Fallen
limited 100 gold/ black handnumbered 20 Euro
limited 100 black handnumbered 15 Euro
Einen fast zweiminütigen Teaser findet ihr hier:
Wie bisher die Presse reagierte, könnt ihr ihr nachlesen: https://ftwctp.de/bands/ignition-%C3%BCbersicht-neu/ignition-reviews.html