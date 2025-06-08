Imha Tarikat: enthüllen neues Lyric-Video „The Sun Goes Down“ vom kommenden Album „Confessing Darkness“

Die Black-Metal-Band Imha Tarikat präsentiert eine gefühlvolle Hommage an Phil Lynott und Thin Lizzy mit dem Lyric-Video zu The Sun Goes Down (A Thin Lizzy Interpretation). Diese letzte Vorab-Single wird als Bonustrack auf den Digipak- und Artbook-Versionen des kommenden Albums Confessing Darkness enthalten sein.

Seht euch hier das Video zu The Sun Goes Down (A Thin Lizzy Interpretation) an:

Das vierte Studioalbum der deutschen Black-Metal-Band ist für den 20. Juni 2025 angekündigt.

Imha Tarikat kommentieren: „When we were in our early twenties, we used to lock ourselves up in our rehearsal room, where we drank, punched walls, and threw bottles through the hallways of the complex while listening to black and thrash metal“, erinnert sich Mastermind Kerem Yilmaz. „This was always followed by a less glorious need to fix our hands at least to the point of being able to pick up our instruments again and to clean up our own mess in order to keep our rehearsal space. We were wild and raging, but it was a way of channeling our fury into something less harmful than actually hurting people. Growing older meant to face the growing responsibilities on our shoulders even though we did not feel like it. We all needed this stage in our lives to become the persons that we are now. During one of those nights, when the sun began to rise, I was sitting with my friend Ricardo in such a mess. We were listening to music and talked about what was on our minds. He put on Thin Lizzy’s Got to Give It Up, and I was captivated by the tune, even though I had never been much of a hard rock fan. Their music began to speak to me and felt if it was also about my life. Phil Lynott’s lyrics and stories moved me, and they have stayed with me ever since. Then I saw The Sun Goes Down performed in a live video and it was filled with such a deep melancholy. Each note was fueled by an underlying connection to the song, and Phil Lynott’s groovy bass playing was coupled with the distant world reflecting in his eyes. It still gives me goosebumps even thinking about it. There was a true artist playing music, while living through the emotions and switching between the moment and burning memories. This inspired me to pay homage to this song and to Thin Lizzy. I knew immediately how I wanted the song to sound. The song Steg by the Norwegians Trelldom has this very cold and monotonous riff running through the majority of the song, which is made complete by Gaahl’s obscure spoken vocals. This was how The Sun Goes Down felt to me, and with these two ideas on my mind, I created this tribute.“

