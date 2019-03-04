Video zum neuen Song Infectious – Album Turn The Light On am 26.04.19 auf Arising Empire/Warner – Tourdaten

Die schwedische Alternative Rock/Metal-Band Imminence veröffentlicht nach der erfolgreichen Single Paralyzed nun die zweite namens Infectious. Die neue Single ist der Start des Vorverkaufs für ihr drittes Studioalbum Turn The Light On, welches am 26. April 2019 via Arising Empire erscheint. Die neuen Songs der Band beweisen und zeigen die Vielfalt ihres Song-Writings, sowie das Spektrum jedes einzelnen Songs des neuen Albums.

Infectious – Musikvideo:

”Coming out on the other side of our previous release This Is Goodbye, I found myself at a point where I couldn’t see where to go next. We started working on some ideas here and there, but nothing really clicked. We were looking for something, which was undeniable, but couldn’t figure out what it was. However, when Infectious came to life, it was obvious. The feeling I had when the very initial ideas of the song appeared in front of me is exactly the same feeling I have hearing the song today. This was a new beginning.”

– Harald Barrett

„I think I didn’t realize it at the time when we wrote Infectious back in late 2017 but it was the first song that we made to really set a sound for the new album, where we all felt that we managed to do everything we wanted with an Imminence song, that sounded like us, both new and old. It was one of those songs where everything just fell in to place right away.” – Eddie Berg

Das Musikvideo folgt storytechnisch auf die vorherige Single. Dieses mal vom Frontmann selbst gedreht.

Erste Single verpasst?

Paralyzed Video:

Zur Feier des kommenden Albums gehen Imminence Ende April/Mai auf Headline Release-Tour. Zuvor als Selected Spring Shows 2019 angekündigt.

Imminence – Turn The Light On Release Tour 2019

26.04. DE Frankfurt Zoom

27.04. DE Munich, Impericon Festival

28.04. DE Bochum, Rotunde

01.05. SE Gothenburg, Trädgårn‘

03.05. DE Berlin, Musik & Frieden

04.05. DE Leipzig, Neues Schauspiel

05.05. DE Cologne, Helios 37

Tickets hier: https://bit.ly/2tq7aCF

Weitere Infos:

Turn The Light On

Das dritte mit Spannung erwartete Album Turn The Light On verkörpert die Vielfalt und die Tiefe der herzzereißenden Emotionen mit der sich Imminence identifiziert. Ein bedeutender Meilenstein in der Diskographie und eine außergewöhnliche Komposition aus schierer Kraft und Zerbrechlichkeit die keine Grenzen und Zwänge kennt.

Seit ihrem letzten Album This Is Goodbye (2017) hat sich die schwedische Alternative Metal-Core Imminence als bester und stärkster Newcomer in der europäischen Szene bewiesen. Mit dem Erfolg ihrer eigenen Headline-Tour und mehreren ausverkauften Shows haben sie ein ganz neues Level erreicht und sind bereit mit ihrem nächsten Album und dessen Sound den nächsten Schritt zu gehen.

„The new Imminence album is called Imminence n which encourages to shed light on the darkness we carry within. The lyrical theme of the record is inner conflict, self-doubt, depression and self-destruction. Music has always been, and now more than ever, an outlet and a way for me to cope with these emotions. This is my testimony to my mental ill-health. It is the most soul-baring, personal and important piece of work we have ever made as a band.” – Eddie Berg

Mit Eddie Berg an der Spitze als Vokalist und Violinist, Gitarrist Harald Barret, Schlagzeuger Peter Hanström und Christian Höijer am Bass, gründeten sich Imminence in Trelleborg. Mit ihrem Spagat zwischen Metalcore und Akustik haben sich Imminence über die Jahre hinweg zu einer der vielversprechendsten Metalbands Schwedens entwickelt. Die Band ist seit dem Durchbruch der Veröffentlichung ihrer Single The Sickness (2015) aktiv auf Tour durch Europa und wurde von den damaligen Teenagern Eddie und Harald ins Leben gerufen, wodurch die Band stetig wuchs und immer mehr Fans auf der ganzen Welt gewann.

Einen Schritt zurück und zwei Schritte Vorwärts. Mit Turn The Light On kehren Imminence in sich selbst zurück und präsentieren eine Kollektion an Songs die ein weites Spektrum dessen abdeckt mit was die Band über die Jahre assoziiert wurde. Das neue Album mischt die Rauheit der schlagkräftigen und unerbittlichen Instrumentation, mit der grandiosen Klasse der unverwechselbaren Melodien und Violine von Frontmann Eddie Berg. Turn The Light On demonstriert mit jedem einzelnen Song in seinem einzigartigen Sound und der Botschaft eine bemerkenswerte musikalische Vielfalt. Eine Wucht und Kunst die unverkennbar nur für Imminence stehen kann.

„It has been two years of incredibly hard work and song writing leading up to Turn The Light On. This album was not about moving forward as much as moving inwards. It was about finding ourselves and showing what Imminence is all about. I believe it encapsulates and defines our sound over these years as a group. The creative process was anything but easy and gave me a lot of time for soul-searching, both musically and personally. Having waded through the darkest time in my mind for the better part of creating these songs and writing these lyrics, the music was the thing I held on to and that kept my head just above the surface long enough to catch my breath. The same way that it became a light in the dark for me, I hope that others may find the same in listening to our songs. That is what this album is, a symbol of hope. I truly think it all comes together as our best release as a band to date.” –Eddie Berg

”Even though we worked harder and more intensely than ever before, the writing process has been liberating and unhindered. I could wake up in the morning and feel inspired to write a song with a completely different approach than the one we wrote the day before, and I think both me and Eddie did our very best to keep our minds open throughout the writing of the album. There were really no rules applied. We actually never had a concrete idea of how we wanted the record to turn out, which was a bit worrying at the time. We had made a huge step in to another musical direction with This Is Goodbye and the road ahead was unclear. With time, we saw Turn The Light On taking shape right before our eyes and knew that all we had to do was to trust our own instincts and creativity.” – Harald Barrett

Turn The Light On wurde von Gitarrist Harald Barrett und Vokalist Eddie Berg zusammen geschrieben und produziert und von Schlagzeuger Peter Harnstöm mit zusätzlichen Schlagzeug-Parts und Arrangements versehen. Die Songs wurden hauptsächlich im Alias Studio in Frankreich von Bert und Eric Poncet aufgenommen, die auch an der Produktion des Albums beteiligt waren. Das Schlagzeug wurde von Christan Svedin im Studio Mega in Schweden aufgenommen. Zusätzliche nahm die Band selbst zusätzlich Chöre und Streicher in Deutschland sowie in ihrem eigenen Studio in Schweden selbst auf.

Das Mixing und Mastering übernahm Henrik Udd (gewinner des Best Producer at Heavy Music Awards 2017). Während den Jahren arbeitete er mit vielen talentierten Bands und Musikern zusammen und mixte, masterte und produzierte so einige von den Kritikern meist gefeiertsten Alben mit Acts wie Architects, Bring Me The Horizon, At The Gates, Delain, Powerwolf, I Killed The Prom Queen, Hammerfall und vielen mehr.

”When I heard Henrik’s first mix draft, I was instantly convinced. It was all there and I had the feeling that he understood what we wanted to achieve with the new songs. Henrik delivered a production that was absolutely massive, yet elegant and authentic, without losing the organic touch and identity of us as musicians.” – Harald Barrett

Mit Imminence tiefem, dunkelblauen Hintergrund ihres heftigen und chaotischen Debut Albums I bis hin zum simplen, schartig und farbfrohen Vogel des modernen und melodischen zweiten Albums This Is Goodbye, hat die Band ein weiteres Mal mit dem innovativen Designer Jakob Koc für ihr neues Artwork von Turn The Light On zusammen gearbeitet. “Jakob is a long term friend of the band and it felt natural that we should ask him before anyone else. At this point he’s practically a part of Imminence, being so influential in the look and outcome of our visual universe since the start. There’s something about his simplistic approach that speaks to and corresponds with me deeply. He has continually developed alongside with the band and I think he really outdid himself this time. The artwork is a perfect representation of the lyrical theme, with the beautiful and bright façade concealing something much darker beneath, paired with the distinctive icon that symbolizes hope and light in the dark. Symbols have virtually become something of a trademark sign of the band and this one is definitely my favorite so far.” – Eddie Berg Imminence sind:

Eddie Berg | Gesang/Violine

Harald Barrett | Gitarre

Christian Höijer | Bass

Peter Hanström | Schlagzeug Mehr Info:

