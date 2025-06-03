In Mourning: enthüllen erste Details und Single aus dem neuen Studioalbum „The Immortal“, das am 29.08. erscheint

Die schwedischen Meister des Melodic Death Metals, In Mourning, haben die Details zu ihrem kommenden Studioalbum The Immortal bekannt gegeben, das am 29. August 2025 über Dalapop und Supreme Chaos Records veröffentlicht wird.

Cornelius Althammer von Ahab, der nun auch festes Mitglied von In Mourning ist, äußert sich dazu: „After 15 years of being a fan of In Mourning and a friend of the people behind I can truly state that this is a new chapter of the band. Yes, I am the new drummer. But thereby I am not pointing out that the reason is me behind the drums. I rather feel that the music on The Immortal is a more focused and concentrated version of In Mourning. A renewal without losing any features that have been making IM´s compositions so great for so many years. You listen, and when it´s over you wanna restart.“

Die erste Single von In Mourning mit dem Titel The Sojourner ist jetzt auf allen digitalen Plattformen verfügbar und wird nächste Woche von einem Lyric-Video begleitet. Seht es euch hier an:

Die schwedische Band In Mourning haben sich seit den frühen 2000er Jahren eine treue internationale Fangemeinde aufgebaut. Mit sechs hochgelobten Studioalben und mehreren EPs im Gepäck kehrt das Quartett mit seinem siebten Full-Length-Release The Immortal zurück, das zwei Jahre nach ihrem vorherigen Album The Bleeding Veil erscheint.

The Immortal – Trackliste:

1. The Immortal

2. Silver Crescent

3. Song Of The Cranes

4. As Long As The Twilight Stays

5. The Sojourner

6. Moonless Sky

7. Staghorn

8. North Star

9. The Hounding

Treue zu ihrem charakteristischen Mix aus melancholischen Melodien und drückender Schwere verfeinert und erweitert The Immortal die klangliche Identität der Band weiter. Angeführt von dem dynamischen Gesangsduo Björn Pettersson und Tobias Netzell, dessen tiefe Growls und schwebenden klaren Gesang einen markanten Kontrast bieten, behandelt das Album Themen wie persönliche Kämpfe und philosophische Reflexionen. Gitarrist Tim Nedergård liefert komplexe Lead-Arbeiten, während Drummer Cornelius Althammer kraftvolle, präzise Rhythmen legt. Mit emotionalen Melodien, melodischem Riffing und einer unverwechselbaren Intensität bieten In Mourning ein fesselndes Erlebnis, sowohl auf Platte als auch auf der Bühne!

In Mourning Live-Termine:

10/7/2025 FI Kotka Dark River Festival

11/7/2025 SE Karlskoga Dunndret i Lunnedet

25/7/2025 FI Vaasa Kaaos Festival

23/8/2025 SE Dala-Floda Rockkwälln

In Mourning haben kürzlich eine Europatournee zur Unterstützung von Omnium Gatherum und Fallujah für Februar und März 2026 angekündigt. Hier sind die Termine:

w/ Omnium Gatherum & Fallujah:

11/02/2026 DK Copenhagen Pumpehuset

12/02/2026 DE Hamburg Gruenspan

13/02/2026 DE Leipzig Hellraiser

14/02/2026 DE Berlin Lido

15/02/2026 PL Krakow Hype Park

17/02/2026 HU Budapest Barba Negra

18/02/2026 CZ Prague Rock Cafe

19/02/2026 AT Vienna Szene

20/02/2026 DE Munich Backstage Halle

21/02/2026 CH Aarau Kiff

22/02/2026 DE Stuttgart Im Wizemann

23/02/2026 DE Lindau Club Vaudeville

25/02/2026 DE Hannover Musikzentrum

26/02/2026 DE Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

27/02/2026 NL Almelo Metropool

28/02/2026 DE Oberhausen Kulttempel

1/03/2026 LU Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette

3/03/2026 FR Colmar Le Grillen

4/03/2026 FR Paris Le Petit Bain

5/03/2026 NL Utrecht Tivoli Pandora

6/03/2026 BE Kortrijk DVG

7/03/2026 UK London The Dome

In Mourning online:

https://www.inmourningband.com

https://www.facebook.com/inmourningband

https://www.instagram.com/inmourning