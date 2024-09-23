Incantvm: unterschreiben bei My Kingdom Music

„Do you want the truth, Grand Inquisitor? And the truth is that… that I am A Witch!“.

Strigae, das erste Kapitel von Incantvm, in dem Sakis Tolis in den Chören zu hören war, endete mit dieser Offenbarung. Was geschah mit der Frau, die mit Satan zusammen war? Ist ihre Asche weggeflogen, um ein paar Weizenfelder zu düngen, oder hat sie ein anderes Schicksal gehabt? Die großen Fragen werden in Maleficia, dem neuen Werk von Incantvm, das im Februar 2025 über My Kingdom Music veröffentlicht wird, beantwortet.

Vittorio Sabelli verriet uns folgendes: „I didn’t think I could give a sequel to Strigae. It was a complete story, a sort of film script that developed sequentially up to the epilogue. Then, when you don’t expect it, some souls wake you up during the night with the hope that you will give them a voice, a semblance, that you will make the truth known by granting them a second life. And this above all to obtain justice, truth and even revenge against those who pointed the finger. Maleficia begins where Strigae ends, and stylistically, and as a concept, it is enriched with further details.“

Im Vergleich zum Debüt wird es auf Maleficia neue illustre Gäste geben, die wir in den nächsten Tagen ankündigen werden und die sich dem historischen Kern aus Vittorio Sabelli (Dawn Of A Dark Age, A.M.E.N., Notturno) und Tenebra (Dreariness) angeschlossen haben, während musikalisch ihr Avantgarde Black Metal mit neuen Facetten kontaminiert wird, die ihn in der internationalen Musikszene absolut einzigartig machen.