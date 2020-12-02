Interview with Mikko Heikkilä, voice & guitar of Kaunis Kuolematon

Artist: Kaunis Kuolematon

Origin: Hamina, Kymenlaakso, Finland

Genre: Doom Metal, Death Metal, Melodic Death Metal, Melodic Doom Metal

Label: Nobel Demon

Link: https://www.facebook.com/KaunisKuolematon/

Bandmember:

Voice – Olli Saakeli Suvanto

Guitar and Voice – Mikko Heikkilä

Guitar – Ville Mussalo

Bass guitar – Jarno Uski

Drums – Miika Hostikka

With the new album Syttyköön Toinen Aurinko (review click) Kaunis Kuolematon moved to an international label. The name of the band is not very well known in Germany and the songs are in their native language. We had the opportunity to ask Mikko Heikkilä some questions to learn more facts about the band, their activities in Metal music and the possible future.

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

Hello Mikko,

thanks for your time. First and most important point at the beginning. How are you, your friends and family? Hopefully nobody has issues with a virus.

Kaunis Kuolematon / Mikko:

Hi. Thank you for asking. We are ok, nothing to worry about. It hasn’t been that bad here yet. Of course, it seems that the course is changing in the near future. But so far so good. Difficult times for all of us I would say.

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

For most of our readers, the name Kaunis Kuolematon will not be known yet. Could you please introduce yourself to our readers? How long are you already musically active in metal, and do you have role models?

Kaunis Kuolematon / Mikko:

So, we are five-piece metal band from Hamina, Finland. Kaunis Kuolematon was founded in 2012 and the same year we released first, self-titled ep. Music style is more or less kinda doomed, but our priority is on beautiful, memorable melodies. We like to give also lots of space for huge sounded clean vocals and different types of growls, screaming vocals. In our opinion we have succeeded quite well in that area. Those elements are our strength. Also, more mystic vibes comes from our performing language which is native, purely Finnish.

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

I did some research concerning your history. Three band names keep popping up, and all are based in the Kymenlaakso region: End of Aeon, Sinamore and Halflife. How did you come together as a band? I haven’t read anything about former band members. Have you been playing in the current line-up since 2012?

Kaunis Kuolematon / Mikko:

I’ve been playing with Miika (drums) and Jarno (bass) from the beginning of my musical career. I’ve been playing with them almost my whole life, not counting a couple years break around 2009, when we parted ways because of the other music projects. I was also playing bands like Black Sun Aeon, RoutaSielu and Red Moon Architect so there was a period, when I felt too overloaded. After other bands action came to their end, I thought there would be time for one more group to fill up the missing piece in my heart. Like you mentioned, back then we all were living in same hoods, so putting up something new wasn’t that difficult. We’ve been playing together with this same line-up since from the beginning, so any changes in that case never have happened. We are not just bandmates – more I see we are five good friends, expressing our artistic souls and putting them out on a record plate… with all our hearts ahead.

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

Again history: I only found exclusively concerts in Finland, among others on the legendary Nummirock. Did you play any gigs outside Finland?

Kaunis Kuolematon / Mikko:

We have played in Switzerland and Belgium. Those were festival shows, so we have never been touring abroad with Kaunis Kuolematon. Of course, we believe it’s possible, at least we have to believe, hope and make work for it.

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

Google, of course, makes it possible that I could deal with your band name. Beautiful immortal – how did you come to the name? Should your music make you immortal, or are you just all immortally beautiful?

Kaunis Kuolematon / Mikko:

Somewhere around 2010 I wrote my first Finnish lyrics for one band (the band never happened). Atmosphere on that song was kinda mystical where I imagine Marilyn Monroe around an old piano. The song was named Kaunis Kuolematon. Right after it was decided that we go on performing in our own language; I was sure that should be the name for the band. For us beautiful (Kaunis) means the atmosphere of our songs, view of our sound we create. Immortal (Kuolematon), the music in general… music never dies, am I right? So, with this band our aim is to compose something beautiful that never dies. How simple is that. In Finnish language the band name also contains lots of poetic contents.

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

Let’s get to the title and the tracks of the new longplayer. Let a new sun ignite (Syttyköön Toinen Aurinko). This sounds like a great depression in terms of the current situation. Does the song take a view on the society and their doings like environmental destruction or limitless exploitation of human beings in poorer countries? Does a new sun help to change this process?

Kaunis Kuolematon / Mikko:

The song is written and composed by our guitarist Ville Mussalo. It’s a great opening for the album with Sub Idem Tempus. It’s a song about superficiality, cupidity and the values that we are living on. Still those are matters that never lead you to anything good… The curse of the circle of life.

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

Appropriately, the funeral (Hautajaiset) follows the new sun. Here there are also some screaming vocals in the direction of Pagan or Black Metal, and also the guitars sometimes become frenzied. How interested are you in metal genres respectively their assignment? Or do you think like Alexi Laiho, who said he doesn’t care about genres, only Power Metal he wouldn’t do.

Kaunis Kuolematon / Mikko:

With Kaunis Kuolematon we do not have any limits on how we write music. Three active and different kinds of composers/ writers make sure our sound is so rich with different colors. No boundaries, just let the heart flow…

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

The last song is simply called goodbye (Hyvästi). Whom do you want to say goodbye to? Or do you look at someone who says goodbye to you?

Kaunis Kuolematon / Mikko:

There is lots of love in the world, I mean every one of us understands the word and its meaning in different ways. When you love someone or something…. Is it another person or something else in your life, which has just a special meaning for you, and then comes the day when it’s gone…. And you have to continue without this special thing and move forward in your life. So shortly this song is the goodbye for your biggest loss in your life… you can imagine your goodbyes for the one you love. For me there’s also personal meaning how I see it and meaning how I was inspired to write the lyrics.

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

When I look at the tracks, the setlist has a certain logic for me. Simple question, is the disc a concept album?

Kaunis Kuolematon / Mikko:

After we composed the first tracks for the album, we just wanted the body of the album to be gloomy and dark. Afterwards when the setlist for the album was decided we recognized that it really made sense. So not a specific theme, it just happened.

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

Now we must talk about the subject of Corona. Do you have plans for live shows or streaming events? On your FB Page there are some planned concerts. Can they take place?

Kaunis Kuolematon / Mikko:

Couple of release shows were already confirmed, but yes some of the cancellations were forced to be done. We have postponed some short tours and shows in Finland for the next year, but you really can’t say how this comes to the end and when this will ease even a bit that we could move forward. We played livestream show in May this year. Need to wait for the next year and see how the beginning of year 2021 will be.

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

What are your plans? With the new release you have moved to an international label. Will the next step be to travel across Europe (if the pandemic situation is clarified of course)?

Kaunis Kuolematon / Mikko:

Oh, that’s our aim of course. We have noticed that the language is not a barrier so no reasons to reach success also outside of Finland. Growing a fan base is the goal we are reaching for with this album. Everything else that comes is only plus.

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

Thanks for your time! Hopefully we see Kaunis Kuolematon and all other bands back on stage next year. Stay healthy and heavy and good luck for the next months.

Kaunis Kuolematon / Mikko:

Thank you for the interview, stay healthy. And we all should take care of all our loved ones. KEEP IT GLOOM!!! 🙂