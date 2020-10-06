Interview with Pooyan Ahmadi from Bloody Sadism Part 1 / Interview mit Pooyan Ahmadi von Bloody Sadism Teil 1

Artist / Künstler: Bloody Sadism

Origin / Herkunft: Teheran, Iran

Genre: Slam Brutal Death Metal, Grindcore, Death Grind, Technical Death Metal

Band members / Bandmitglieder:

Vocals and all instruments / Gesang und alle Instrumente – Pooyan Ahmadi

Links: https://baserecordproduction.bandcamp.com/album/eloquent-atrocity

https://www.facebook.com/bloodysadism

https://www.instagram.com/bloodysadism

Bloody Sadism is a Slam Brutal Death Metal Band from the Iran, which was founded in 2014 and released its debut album Eloquent Atrocity in 2019. Well actually this is nonsense, because Bloody Sadism is not a band but the one-man-project of Pooyan Ahmadi from Tehran. As we at Time For Metal have already dealt with Heavy Metal from Iran, we have taken the opportunity to talk with Pooyan.

Bloody Sadism ist eine Slam Brutal Death Metal Band aus dem Iran, die 2014 gegründet wurde und im Oktober 2019 ihr Debütalbum Eloquent Atrocity veröffentlicht hat. Nein, eigentlich ist das Quatsch, denn bei Bloody Sadism handelt es sich nicht um eine Band, sondern um ein One-Man-Project aus Teheran, hinter dem ein gewisser Pooyan Ahmadi steckt. Da wir uns bei Time For Metal schon mit dem Thema Heavy Metal im Iran beschäftigt haben, haben wir die Möglichkeit genutzt, mit Pooyan ein Gespräch zu führen.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

Hello Pooyan, thanks for taking your time doing this interview with us. How are you?

Hey Pooyan, schön, dass du dir Zeit für ein Interview mit unserem Magazin nimmst. Wie geht es dir?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

Hello. Appreciate that… I’m good … glad to talk with you and your magazine fans around the world.

Hallo. Das freut mich. Mir geht es gut, und ich freue mich, mit dir und euren Lesern auf der ganzen Welt zu sprechen.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

Please introduce yourself, who are you, and what are you doing?

Stell dich doch bitte kurz vor, wer bist und was du tust.

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

This is Pooyan Ahmadi. I was born in 1995 December in Tehran, Iran. Bachelor of Civil Engineering, Master Student of English Teaching (Self-taught and passed the university’s exam), I play Guitars (Classical, Electric, Bass, Acoustic and Flamenco). I started to learn music in 2007 or maybe 2008 and I’ve started my professional vocation in 2009.

Ich bin Pooyan Ahmadi und wurde im Dezember 1995 in Teheran (Iran) geboren. Ich habe den Bachelor im Bauingenieurwesen, Master im Englischunterricht (selbst beigebracht und Examen an der Uni abgelegt), und ich spiele Gitarren (Klassische, Elektrische, Bass, Akustik und Flamenco). Ich habe in 2007, oder vielleicht war es 2008, damit begonnen, Musik zu lernen, und habe meine berufliche Reise in 2009 gestartet.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

First of all, what is the situation regarding COVID-19-pandemic in Iran? How does the Iranian Republic handle the Coronavirus crises, and how are you affected and impaired in your daily life?

Zunächst einmal, wie ist aktuell die Situation in Bezug auf die COVID-19-Pandemie im Iran? Wie geht die iranische Republik mit der Coronavirus-Krise um und inwieweit seid ihr im Alltag davon betroffen und beeinträchtigt?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

It’s a very bad situation around the world and in Iran, just like the other countries we’re fighting with this damn virus. It’s too damn hard to live in this status and I hope that this sickness, virus or whatever they call it get away so soon.

Auf der ganzen Welt ist es eine sehr schlimme Situation, und wir im Iran kämpfen, wie alle anderen Länder auch, gegen dieses verdammte Virus. Es ist wirklich sehr schwierig, unter diesen Umständen zu leben, und ich hoffe, dass diese Krankheit, dieses Virus oder wie auch immer es genannt wird, bald verschwindet.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

Back to the important subject, the music. How did you discover Metal? How did you come to Metal, a music style that is not necessarily one of the preferred music styles in devout Iran?

Zurück zum Wesentlichen, zur Musik. Wie bist du zum Metal gekommen, einer Musikrichtung, die im gläubigen Iran nicht unbedingt zu den bevorzugten Musikstilen gehört?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

I’ve seen many things in society during past years and I’ve found metal music to say my own opinion about the issues and say what I really want. I have no idea about the religion things.

Ich habe in den vergangenen Jahren viele Dinge in unserer Gesellschaft gesehen, und ich habe den Metal für mich entdeckt, meine Meinung über diese Dinge zu äußern und zu sagen, was ich wirklich möchte. Ich habe keine Ahnung von den ganzen religiösen Dingen.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

You are not a professional musician who has to earn his living from the music, are you? As far as I know you are educated, have even studied?

Jedoch bist du kein Berufsmusiker und musst nicht von der Musik leben, oder? Meines Wissens hast du auch was Vernünftiges gelernt, hast sogar studiert?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

Why I’m not a professional musician?! I’m guitar master (Tutor, or whatever you call it) since 2012 and I have collaborated with more than 30 bands since 2009 in different genres and I have recorded more than 100 tracks with different artists…and I was going to study music at university in 2014 but I decided to study Engineering (because my high school field was Math)

So with all due respects, I’m not agree with your opinion about this subject at all.

Warum bin ich kein Berufsmusiker? Ich habe einen Master in Gitarre (Tutor, oder wie immer ihr das nennt) seit 2012 und habe seit 2009 mit über 30 Bands in verschiedenen Genres zusammengearbeitet. Mit verschiedenen Künstlern habe ich mehr als 100 Songs aufgenommen… Ich wollte eigentlich in 2014 mit dem Musikstudium beginnen, aber ich habe mich dazu entschlossen, Ingenieurwesen zu studieren (weil mein Hauptfach auf der Hochschule Mathematik war).

Also mit allem Respekt, aber hier bin ich überhaupt nicht deiner Meinung.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

You are the head of Bloody Sadism. If must admit, that until today I never heard of your band and had to gather some information. When I listened to your songs, looked at your Facebook profile and read your biography I was indeed surprised. You are 24 years old and have already played in 30 (!) different bands. At which age did you start making music?

Du bist der Kopf von Bloody Sadism. Ich muss zugeben, ich bin bis heute morgen noch nie über deine Band gestolpert und musste mich erst einmal schlaumachen. Als ich dann in die Songs reingehört, mir dein Facebook-Profil angeschaut und mir deine Biografie durchgelesen habe, war ich doch überrascht. Du bist 24 Jahre alt und hast offenbar schon in gut 30 (!) verschiedenen Bands gespielt. In welchem Alter hast du angefangen, Musik zu machen?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

As I mentioned in my previous interviews, I started it in 2009 (there are enough evidence and whatever you need). At first I started with classical genre and I started recording with pop bands and in 2014 I started my corporation with Rock and metal bands in different styles.

Wie ich es schon in den vergangenen Antworten gesagt habe, habe ich in 2009 begonnen (dafür gibt es genug Nachweise, oder was auch immer du brauchst). Ich habe mit Klassik begonnen und habe auch schon mit Pop Bands aufgenommen. In 2014 habe ich dann damit begonnen, mit Rock und Metalbands in verschiedenen Stilen zusammenzuarbeiten.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

Why 30 different bands? I mean most of the musicians don’t reach that during their whole life, but you did it in several years. What went wrong in your opinion, why didn’t you stay in one band for a longer period?

Warum 30 verschiedene Bands? Ich meine, die allermeisten Musiker schaffen so viele Bands in ihrem ganzen Leben nicht, du hast die innerhalb von wenigen Jahren durch. Was ist deiner Meinung nach schiefgelaufen, oder warum hast du es nie länger in einer Band ausgehalten?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

You know, my beliefs about the topics during these years have been changed many times and the only reason that I collaborated with many of them in the past was money nothing else but now I’m old enough and I have my own business and I can earn money and work with bands which I like even I don’t get paid but After 10 years of professional music carrier, I have to be well-paid musician in Iran and I am, definitely.

In my opinion, money is everything during a human’s life. When you’re hungry, you can’t do anything and your tendency and power will be ruin. So you have to earn money to reach whatever you want.

Ach, weißt du, meine Meinung zu verschiedenen Themen dieser Zeit hat sich sehr oft geändert. Der einzige Grund, dass ich mit vielen von ihnen zusammengearbeitet habe, war, dass ich das Geld brauchte. Aber jetzt bin ich alt genug und habe mein eigenes Business, und ich kann Geld verdienen und mit Bands zusammenarbeiten, die ich mag, auch wenn ich dafür nicht bezahlt werde. Nach zehn Jahren einer professionellen Musikkarriere muss ich ja ein gut bezahlter Musiker im Iran sein, und das bin ich definitiv.

Meiner Meinung nach geht es das ganze Menschenleben lang nur um Geld. Wenn du Hunger hast, kannst du nichts machen, und deine Vorlieben und deine Kraft werden ruiniert. Also musst du Geld verdienen, um alles zu erreichen, was du willst.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

Were these all Extreme Metal bands like Bloody Sadism, or are you also interested in other genres of Metal and have tried different genres?

Was waren das für Bands, alles Extrem Metal Bands im Stil von Bloody Sadism, oder interessierst du dich persönlich auch für andere Spielarten des Metal und hast dich schon in verschiedenen Genres versucht?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

Bloody Sadism is the heaviest and sickest band in Iran. I’m a multi-instrumental artist and I play different genres no matter the genre (except some genres) the music quality and the lyrics have to be my type. I play Thrash, Doom, Folk, Black, Heavy, Speed metal and other genres.

Bloody Sadism ist die fetteste und kränkste Band im Iran. Ich bin ein multiinstrumentaler Künstler und spiele verschiedene Genres, egal welche (außer ein paar), aber die musikalische Qualität und die Texte müssen mir gefallen. Ich spiele Thrash, Doom, Folk, Black, Heavy Metal, Speed Metal und andere Genres.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

You have also some experiences with classical music. What was it and how did it come about?

Du hast auch Erfahrungen mit klassischer Musik gemacht. Was war das und wie kam es dazu?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

I started to learn Guitar in Classical genre. It was an amazing experience and I still listen and play classical music but at this moment, I don’t have any classical project.

Ich habe die Gitarre im klassischen Genre gelernt. Es war eine tolle Erfahrung und ich höre und spiele immer noch Klassik. Aktuell habe ich aber kein klassisches Projekt.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

You founded Bloody Sadism in 2014. What were your goals in that time, and which of them could you reach during the last years?

Du hast 2014 dann Bloody Sadism gegründet. Wie sahen deine damaligen Ziele aus und was konntest du in den letzten Jahren davon umsetzen?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

I was looking for a way to say my opinion and when I decided to write my first song, I found that violence music is what I really want to do. So I started composing.

Ich habe nach einem Weg gesucht, meine Meinung zu sagen, und als ich mich entschloss, den ersten Song zu schreiben, fand ich heraus, dass brutale Musik genau das ist, was ich machen will. Also habe ich mit dem Komponieren begonnen.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

How did you come up with the band name? Was it simply because it fits to the kind of music and the lyrics, and does it have a deeper meaning?

Wie hast du den Bandnamen gewählt, einfach weil er ganz offensichtlich zu der Art Musik und den Texten passt, oder hat er für dich eine tiefere Bedeutung?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

I wanted something sick and special so I chose the name. for some genres like these, you can’t choose I soft name… it should be something tough to say the philosophy of the band and it has deeper meaning and it’s up to you to get the meaning.

Ich wollte was Krankes und Spezielles, also habe ich diesen Namen gewählt. Für Genres wie dieses kannst du keinen soften Namen wählen. Es sollte was Hartes sein, um die Philosophie der Band zu beschreiben, und es hat auch eine tiefere Bedeutung. Es liegt an dir, diese Bedeutung herauszufinden.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

Normally a Heavy Metal band is something you do together with other people. You do your band as a one-man-project, and you play all the instruments by yourself. Why? Are there no capable musicians in Iran, with which you could do such an extreme band? Or do you not like to be talked into it by others and therefore do your own thing?

Im Normalfall ist eine Heavy Metal Band ja etwas, was man gemeinsam mit anderen macht. Du führst die Band als One-Man-Project und spielst fast alle Instrumente selbst, warum? Gibt es keine vernünftigen Musiker in Teheran, mit denen du so ein extremes Bandprojekt machen könntest, oder lässt du dir prinzipiell nicht gerne von anderen reinreden und ziehst deshalb dein ganz eigenes Ding durch?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

Actually, there are a few musicians in these genres but collectively I like loneliness.

Es gibt zur Zeit einige Musiker in diesen Genres, aber im Grunde genommen mag ich Einsamkeit.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

You play all the guitars, acoustic, electric and even Flamenco guitars. Further you play the bass guitar and do the vocals. Do you play other instruments, too? Are you self-educated or did you have lessons in school, if you have music schools in Iran?

Du spielst alle Gitarren selbst ein, akustische, elektrische und sogar Flamenco-Gitarren, dazu spielst du Bass und du singst. Spielst du noch mehr Instrumente und hast du dir das alles selbst beigebracht, oder hattest du Unterricht, sofern es bei euch Musikschulen gibt?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

I can play some other instrumentals but not professionally. I started as a self-educated then I decided to learn more things I went to some classes for a short time.

Ich kann auch noch andere Instrumente spielen, aber nicht professionell. Ich habe mir das zunächst alles selbst beigebracht, aber dann wollte ich noch mehr lernen und habe für kurze Zeit Unterricht genommen.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

How do you handle the drums? Do you do everything with a drum computer, or do you sometimes call for a colleague to play them?

Wie machst du es mit dem Schlagzeug, alles über Drum-Computer, oder holst du dir da doch gelegentlich einen Kollegen mit ins Boot?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

I compose the drum line via guitar pro for demos and at studio I use some other stuff.

Für die Demos komponiere ich die Schlagzeuglinie mit Guitar Pro, im Studio nutze ich andere Sachen.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

In October 2019 you have released with Bloody Sadism the debut album Eloquent Atrocity. This is a quite blatant Death Grind sound, which reminds me of bands like Cannibal Corpse, Defecation, Napalm Death, Anal Cunt or the old Carcass. Which bands have influenced you most, what do you think?

Im Oktober 2019 hast du als Bloody Sadism dein Debütalbum Eloquent Atrocity veröffentlicht, ein ziemlich krasser Death Grind Sound, der zunächst einmal an Bands, wie z.B. Cannibal Corpse, Defecation, Napalm Death, Anal Cunt oder alte Carcass denken lässt. Welche Bands haben dich am meisten beeinflusst, was denkst du?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

My influences are Cannibal Corpse and Morbid Angel but I try to do my own way and be a real man not a copy of the others.

Meine Einflüsse sind Cannibal Corpse und Morbid Angel, aber ich versuche, meinen eigenen Weg zu gehen und ein eigenständiger Künstler zu sein, keine Kopie von anderen.

