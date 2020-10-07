Interview with Pooyan Ahmadi from Bloody Sadism Part 2 / Interview mit Pooyan Ahmadi von Bloody Sadism Teil 2

Artist / Künstler: Bloody Sadism

Bloody Sadism is a Slam Brutal Death Metal Band from the Iran, which was founded in 2014 and released its debut album Eloquent Atrocity in 2019. Well actually this is nonsense, because Bloody Sadism is not a band but the one-man-project of Pooyan Ahmadi from Tehran. As we at Time For Metal have already dealt with Heavy Metal from Iran, we have taken the opportunity to talk with Pooyan.

Bloody Sadism ist eine Slam Brutal Death Metal Band aus dem Iran, die 2014 gegründet wurde und im Oktober 2019 ihr Debütalbum Eloquent Atrocity veröffentlicht hat. Nein, eigentlich ist das Quatsch, denn bei Bloody Sadism handelt es sich nicht um eine Band, sondern um ein One-Man-Project aus Teheran, hinter dem ein gewisser Pooyan Ahmadi steckt. Da wir uns bei Time For Metal schon mit dem Thema Heavy Metal im Iran beschäftigt haben, haben wir die Möglichkeit genutzt, mit Pooyan ein Gespräch zu führen.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

Such music does not necessarily make you popular with future mothers-in-law. Why did you choose to play this extreme and brutal kind of Metal?

Mit solch einer Musik macht man sich nicht unbedingt bei zukünftigen Schwiegermüttern beliebt. Was hat dich dazu bewogen, solch eine extreme und brutale Spielart von Metal zu spielen?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

Haha… it was good…. I like to do what I really want and it’s none of anybody’s business. If you want to be special, you should what is really pure for you not a blind imitation so no matter what people think about you… I think people should know their rule and shut their mouth when they don’t have anything special to say or present.

Haha, der war gut! Ich will das machen, was ich will, und das geht niemanden was an. Wenn du was Spezielles sein willst, musst du genau das tun, was das Richtige für dich ist, keine simple Imitation, egal, was die Leute von dir denken. Ich denke, die Leute sollten sich an die Regeln halten und ihren Mund halten, wenn sie nichts Besonderes zu sagen oder zu zeigen haben.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

The lyrics are the well known one, which are not unusual in Death Metal / Grindcore. Your songs deal with violence, pain, depression, misogyny, added with a lot of blood. Is it because this is usual in the Death Grind genre, because the fans simply expect it, because you can gain much publicity in shortest time, or what do these texts give you personally?

Textlich gehst du die altbekannten Pfade, wie sie ja im Death Metal / Grindcore nicht unüblich sind. Deine Songs handeln von Gewalt, Schmerzen, Depressionen, Frauenfeindlichkeit und das ganze versehen mit sehr viel Blut. Einfach, weil es im Death Grind Bereich üblich ist, weil viele Fans es erwarten, weil man so innerhalb kürzester Zeit möglichst viel Aufmerksamkeit erregen kann, oder was geben dir diese Texte persönlich?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

It’s not because of publicity or advertising… the lyrics are my own notions about the topics. You know I’ve never heard about depression in death metal and it’s not usual and common in this kind of genre. One of the other reasons is that I think many people are looking for bullshit and they don’t follow the reality and I think these themes that I sing about them are good and real and they’re not fake.

Es geht nicht um die Öffentlichkeit oder Werbung. Meine Texte sind meine eigenen Gedanken zu den Themen. Weißt du, ich habe im Death Metal noch nie was über Depression gehört, das ist nicht üblich in diesem Genre. Ein weiterer Grund ist, dass ich denke, dass viele Leute nur Bullshit suchen und nicht der Wirklichkeit folgen. Ich denke, die Themen, über die ich singe, sind gut und echt und kein Fake.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

So, the lyrics are not based on personal experiences you probably made in Iran?

Die Texte sind also nicht auf persönliche Erfahrungen zurückzuführen, die du vielleicht in der Vergangenheit im Iran gemacht hast?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

They are my experiences and watch I’ve been seen in my society and these kinds of things are not only in my country… these problems and foolish things are global.

Das sind meine Erfahrungen und Beobachtungen, die ich in meiner Gesellschaft gemacht habe. Diese Dinge gibt es nicht nur in meinem Land, die Probleme und dummen Sachen sind global.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

Especially regarding the lyrics, you are quite close to Cannibal Corpse. It is a fact that they already had serious problems because of their lyrics, and the records and shows are/were prohibited in many countries. Don’t you fear that the same could happen to you and that by doing so you are putting yourself out of business? Did it already happen to you that you have been rejected, and that maybe you were not allowed to play somewhere?

Gerade textlich bist du wieder sehr nah an Cannibal Corpse dran und die haben in ihrer Karriere bekanntlich nicht unerhebliche Probleme damit gehabt. Ihre Alben und Konzerte sind/waren in vielen Ländern verboten. Hast du keine Befürchtungen, dass es dir ganz ähnlich gehen könnte, dass du dich dadurch selbst ins Aus beförderst? Hast du schon einmal erlebt, dass du damit auf Ablehnung gestoßen bist, vielleicht indem du irgendwo nicht auftreten durftest?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

I really don’t care about the others beliefs and about what will happen for shows. Cannibal’s problem was for 30 years ago and right now I think they’re playing in different festivals around the world and people are ok with scary music.

Mich interessieren die Meinungen anderer nicht, oder was dann mit Shows passiert. Die Probleme von Cannibal bestanden vor 30 Jahren und jetzt spielen sie auf verschiedenen Festivals auf der ganzen Welt, und die Leute sind einverstanden mit furchteinflößender Musik.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

Who is Shiva from Lucid Dream?

Wer ist Shiva aus Lucid Dream?

„Once upon a time

There was a whore

Who fucked up all my mind

I wanted to find her dead

She was bleeding

Cause of the knife that I put it in her heart

Bleed , suffer her , right now , butcher her

Shiva died , in my bed

Shiva died , exactly beside me

Shiva mord , Shiva mord , Shiva mord , in my heart

No…

Slice her damn corpse , you have to suffer

Right now , do it , get back to default

I went there shiva was dead

I knew that she was a whore

I didn’t want to do this to her

I didn’t like butcher and dismember

Shiva mord shiva mord , she’s dead in my heart

I didn’t want to hurt her

I’m regret of what I’ve done to her“

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

It’s a female name in Farsi (Persian) and it’s a kind of symbol for the story. (That’s about the killer’s regret of murdering). The reason of the choice is that these kinds of names are great to pronounce in death metal.

Das ist ein Frauenname in Farsi (Persisch), und es ist eine Art Symbol für die Geschichte, in der es darum geht, dass der Killer seine Morde bereut. Der Grund für diese Wahl ist, dass diese Namen im Death Metal sehr schön auszusprechen sind.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

I have read that Eloquent Atrocity is a concept album. Is that true, and what is the story line of the album?

Ich habe vorhin gelesen, dass es sich bei Eloquent Atrocity um ein Konzeptalbum handeln soll. Stimmt das und wie sieht der rote Faden aus, der sich durch das Album zieht?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

It’s really good to hear it from you that you’ve got the incipient story. It’s about a psychopath (Serial Killer or whatever you like to call it) who is living all alone. First track as you’ve listened he goes to bathroom and after that the brutality begins. All of the tracks, i mean second track to the end of seventh track are about his ideas and what he did to the people ( In his mind) and from track eight, he’s going to be changed and track nine is about the regret and depression about bad things he did and ideas. Then he dies in the last track.

Es ist schön zu hören, dass du die einleitende Story verstanden hast. Es geht um einen Psychopathen (Serienkiller oder wie auch immer du ihn nennen willst), der ganz allein lebt. Im ersten Track geht er ins Badezimmer, und danach beginnt es brutal zu werden. Alle Songs, also vom zweiten Song bis zum Ende des siebten Songs, drehen sich um seine Ideen und was er den Leuten angetan hat (in seinen Gedanken), und ab Song acht wird er sich verändern. Song neun handelt vom Bedauern und der Trauer über die schlimmen Dinge, die er getan hat. Im letzten Song stirbt er dann.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

How do we have to imagine an album production in Iran? Where did you do the recordings? Are there well-equipped studios and good engineers, on which you could fall back on?

Wie müssen wir uns im Iran die ganze Albumproduktion vorstellen? Wo hast du aufgenommen, gibt es gut ausgestattete Studios und fähige Tontechniker und Producer, auf die du zurückgreifen konntest?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

It is so hard to find a studio-man who knows what to do and a good studio with enough equipment. But I’ve found theme studio (Mr.Esfahani and Mr.Zandieh) and I really enjoyed their knowledge and abilities at studio.

Es ist so schwer, einen Produzenten zu finden, der weiß, was zu tun ist, und ein Studio, das ausreichend ausgestattet ist. Aber ich habe das Theme Studio (Mr. Esfahani und Mr. Zandieh) gefunden und war mit ihrem Wissen und den Möglichkeiten im Studio sehr zufrieden.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

Also, the cover reminds of Cannibal Corpse. Didn’t you have any problems with the splatter cover in devout Iran? Who did the artwork?

Auch das Cover erinnert an Cannibal Corpse, hattest du im gläubigen Iran keinerlei Probleme mit dem Splatter-Cover? Von wem stammt das Artwork?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

No I didn’t. My friend Kian did the artwork.

Das habe nicht ich, sondern mein Freund Kian entworfen.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

The album was released by the Spanish label Base Record Production. How did you come in contact, and are you satisfied with the collaboration so far?

Das Album ist vom spanischen Label Base Record Production veröffentlicht worden. Wie kam der Kontakt zustande und wie zufrieden bist du mit der Zusammenarbeit bisher?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

There was no special reason to sign with a Spanish label. I had negotiations with other labels around the world either. But BRP’s contract was my choice and it was not bad.

Es gab keinen speziellen Grund, bei einem spanischen Label zu unterzeichnen. Ich habe auch mit anderen Labels auf der ganzen Welt verhandelt. Aber die Wahl fiel dann auf BRP, und das war eine gute Wahl.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

You have done everything on your own. What are your further plans? Do you want to continue as the lone fighter, or will you now think about a permanent band after all, based on your experiences?

Du hast jetzt alles im Alleingang durchgezogen. Wie sehen deine weiteren Pläne aus, machst du als Einzelkämpfer weiter, oder wirst du aus den Erfahrungen heraus nun doch über eine feste Band nachdenken?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

I prefer to be alone in the future.

Ich bevorzuge es, in Zukunft allein zu bleiben.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

What were the reactions of the media from the Iran and foreign countries on Eloquent Atrocity?

Wie waren die Reaktionen der Medien auf Eloquent Atrocity, im Iran sowie im Ausland?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

I’ve got many great reactions till now that it has been a year that album released.

Es gab bis jetzt viele großartige Reaktionen, seit das Album vor einem Jahr rauskam.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

Could you play live in the Iran after the release? And how is the interest from foreign countries?

Wie sieht es aus, konntest du nach der Veröffentlichung im Iran live spielen und wie ist das Interesse aus dem Ausland?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

Maybe I can play in Iran but I never look for that it would be better for me to play out of Iran. I had some shows but unfortunately because of Corona virus they canceled. Let’s see what will happen in the future.

Vielleicht kann ich im Iran spielen, aber danach suche ich nicht. Für mich wäre es besser, wenn ich außerhalb vom Iran spielen könnte. Ich hatte schon einige Shows geplant, aber leider wurden die wegen Corona abgesagt. Mal abwarten, was die Zukunft bringt.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

What is so difficult for Metal bands to be able to play shows in the Iran? The Metal scene over there is not that small, is it? Are there only underground shows happening or is that difficult, too?

Was macht es für Metalbands so schwierig, im Iran an Auftrittsmöglichkeiten zu kommen, denn die Metalszene scheint ja so klein nicht zu sein, oder? Finden Konzerte nur im Untergrund statt, oder ist auch das eher schwierig?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

There is no show and there are a few real bands in Iran.

Es gibt keine Shows, und es gibt nur einige richtig echte Bands im Iran.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

What about the possibilities for foreign bands? Are there some possibilities for European or American bands to play shows, and do some of these bands find their way to the Iran?

Wie sieht es aus für ausländische Bands im Iran, gibt es z.B. Auftrittsmöglichkeiten für europäische oder amerikanische Bands und verirrt sich mal die eine oder andere Band zu euch?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

No, not at all.

Nein, überhaupt nicht.

Time For Metal / Andeas F.:

Even here in far away Germany we sometimes get the information, that the Iranian Government is fighting real crusades against Heavy Metal. At least that is what the media is telling us. Especially Death Metal is said to be illegal in the Iran and is systematically prosecuted by the Government. In this connection especially the Iranian bands Confess and Arsames were mentioned in press. It is said that Metal musicians are prosecuted, accused and convicted of blasphemy. What can you tell us about it, do you perceive this in the same way?

Selbst hier, im weit entfernten Deutschland, bekommen wir ab und zu mit, dass die iranische Regierung regelrechte Kreuzzüge gegen den Heavy Metal führt, zumindest wird das von Medien so berichtet. Besonders der Death Metal soll demnach im Iran als illegal gelten und von der Regierung systematisch verfolgt werden. Diesbezüglich sind hier bei uns vor allem die iranischen Bands Confess und Arsames durch die Presse gegangen. Es heißt, dass immer wieder Metalmusiker im Land verfolgt und wegen Blasphemie angeklagt und auch verurteilt werden. Was kannst du uns dazu berichten, nimmst du das auch so wahr?

Bloody Sadism / Pooyan Ahmadi:

I have no idea about politics. Arsames is a fake band and they are nothing except some stupid losers.

Ich befasse mich nicht mit Politik. Arsames sind eine Fake Band und sind nichts weiter als dumme Verlierer.

