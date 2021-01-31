Ironbourne: unterschreiben weltweiten Plattenvertrag bei Pure Steel Records

Die schwedische Heavy Metal Band Ironbourne hat einen weltweiten Plattenvertrag bei Pure Steel Records unterschrieben.

Die Band, die sich 2019 gründete, wird ihr Debütalbum Ironbourne im März 2021 über Pure Steel Records veröffentlichen.

Mehr News in Kürze.

Bandstatement:

„The dream that never left

Many many years ago, when we discovered the world of music, we were too young to go on stage. But as the years went by, the struggle was continous, the most popular music left the metal genre, but instead had a solid foundation and slowly grew.

We never gave up on playing, and at last, the oppurtunity played in our favour, when we signed with Pure Steel Records.

So here we stand, seasoned and experienced, with pretty much the same kind of sound and songs, and realize that if you never give up on your dreams, they will finally come true.

Whilst our forefathers tore their backs while mining iron ore in deep shafts below the earths crust, and gave us the prosperity we live now, we therefore try to honour them by playing music that we love, and hopefully you too.

Ironbourne – because that is what we are“

Line-Up:

Torbjörn Andersson (ex-Hybridia, ex-Deputy) – Vocals

Olof Geijer (ex-Mace) – Guitars

Lars Andersson (Ex-Mace) – Bass

Jonas Windle (Minerock, ex-Abomation, Feel Dizzy) – Guitars

Stefan Viktorsson (ex-Mace) – Drums

Ironbourne online:

https://www.facebook.com/ironbourneofficial

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTTyu13eOXl-k9O5d4bQ5mg

Quelle: Pure Steel Records