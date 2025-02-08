Jerry Cantrell: veröffentlicht Deluxe-Version von „I Want Blood“ mit Spoken-Word-Tracks

Jerry Cantrell hat am 31. Januar in Niagara Falls, Ontario, seine erste Nordamerikatournee zum Support seines kürzlich erschienenen Albums I Want Blood gestartet. Diese Termine gehen den neu angekündigten UK- und Europa-Tourneen in diesem Sommer voraus, darunter ein Auftritt beim Download Festival und eine Headline-Show im The Forum in London im Juni.

Der Tourstart fällt mit der Veröffentlichung einer Deluxe-Version der Neun-Track-Sammlung zusammen. Zu jedem Song auf I Want Blood gibt es eine Spoken-Word-Version, und die von Cantrell erzählten Stücke haben ihre eigene, einzigartige Filmmusik mit Beiträgen von Produzent Joe Barresi, Ingenieur Maxwell Urasky, Greg Puciato (Better Lovers, The Black Queen), Roy Mayorga (Ministry), Gil Sharone (Stolen Babies, Team Sleep), Rani Sharone (Stolen Babies), George Adrian (The Maybirds), Komponist Vincent Jones und Produzent Michael Rozon.

Eine animierte Videoserie mit Grafiken von Boy Tillekens kann hier angesehen werden:

„I wanted to do something special and I’ve never done a spoken word recitation of the lyrics, and I thought it might be kind of cool to have it on the B-side of Vilified„, erinnert sich Cantrell in einem kürzlichen Interview mit Scott Lipps.

„I thought maybe it needs some music or something, and I was sitting there with Maxwell Urasky, my demo partner. He’s a really talented musician, and he said ‘Let me mess around with it for a night.’ He came back the next day with that piece of music, and it sounded killer. I brought it in to Joe Barresi and he said, ‘Man, you should do this with all of them.’ I got this creative stew going of sending the lyrics out to people, having them come up with the music, and sending it back. We ended up with nine pieces of really interesting takes on the lyrics, but the music is done by creative partners of mine, and it has nothing to do with the real music, so it is truly a standalone piece.“

I Want Blood wurde in Barresis JHOC Studio in Pasadena, Kalifornien, aufgenommen und enthält Beiträge von Duff McKagan (Guns N’Roses), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Greg Puciato (Better Lovers, Ex-Dillinger Escape Plan), Gil Sharone (Team Sleep, Stolen Babies) und Lola Colette.

Die Tracklist zu I Want Blood findet ihr im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier:

Das Album ist auf CD, digital und in mehreren 2LP-Vinylvarianten erhältlich: https://bio.to/JerryCantrell.

Jerry Cantrell – UK & EU Tour -Daten:

May 31 Padua, IT Hall

June 1 Milan, IT Magazzini Generali

June 4 Krakow, PL Mystic Festival

June 6 Berlin, DE Columbia Theater

June 7 Nüremberg, DE Rock im Park

June 8 Nürnberg, DE Rock am Ring

June 10 Zagreb, HR The Culture Factory

June 12 Nickelsdorf, AT Nova Rock Festival

June 13 Hradec Kralove, CZ Rock The People

June 14 – 15 Donington Park, UK Download Festival

June 17 London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town

June 19 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg

June 20 Dessel, BE Graspop Metal Meeting

June 22 Clisson, FR Hellfest Open Air Festival

June 24 Paris, FR La Machine du Moulin Rouge

June 25 Nijmegen, NL Doornroosje

June 26 Hamburg, DE Gruenspan

June 28 Oslo, NO Tons of Rock

Tickets: jerrycantrell.com/tour

Jerry Cantrell ist ein amerikanischer Troubadour mit Kultstatus, der für sein unverwechselbares Gitarrenspiel, seinen gefühlvollen Gesang und sein tiefgründiges Songwriting gefeiert wird. Bekannt für seine Arbeit mit Alice In Chains und als Solokünstler, hat der Grammy-nominierte Musiker mehr als 30 Millionen Alben verkauft, wurde von Guitar World und Rolling Stone zu einem der größten Gitarristen aller Zeiten gekürt und hat den Sound der modernen Rockmusik maßgeblich geprägt. Im Laufe seiner Karriere hat er sechs Studioalben mit Alice in Chains und drei Soloalben veröffentlicht. Seine Musik war in Filmen von Cameron Crowe, Judd Apatow und Ben Stiller zu hören und er hatte Gastauftritte in Deadwood und Jerry Maguire.

