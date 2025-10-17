Kal-El: veröffentlichen ihre neue Single „Juggernaut“

Die skandinavische Kosmos-Rock-Powerhouse Kal-El präsentiert die brandneue Single Juggernaut exklusiv über The Obelisk! Das fuzzige Quintett hat am 15. Oktober die erste US-Tour in Asheville, NC zusammen mit Insomniac gestartet.

Frisch von der Veröffentlichung ihres neuesten Albums Astral Voyager Vol. 1 reiten Kal-El weiterhin auf einer Welle der Kritikerlobes und verbinden Doom, Stoner und Space Rock zu einem Sound, der sowohl massiv als auch hypnotisierend ist. Die Band wird im Frühjahr 2026 ihr Folgealbum Astral Voyager Vol. 2 über Majestic Mountain Records und Blues Funeral Recordings veröffentlichen und präsentiert mit Juggernaut eine mitreißende neue Single. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Über ihre erste Nordamerika-Tour äußert sich die Band: „We are looking forward to meeting you all on this astral voyage through the USA! We’ve been wanting to do this for a long time, and now it happens at last. See you at your local spaceport soon!“

Kal-El – Astral Voyaging 2025 US Tour

w/ Insomniac

10/16 Asheville, NC @ The Odd

10/17 Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House

10/18 Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye

10/19 Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

10/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Milk Boy

10/22 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

10/23 Youngstown, OH @ Westside Bowl

10/24 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

10/25 Chicago, IL @ Reggies Music Joint

10/26 Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

10/28 Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

10/29 Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

10/30 Austin, TX @ The Lost Well

110/31 New Orleans, LA @ Holy Diver

11/1 Panama City, FL @ Mosey’s

11/2 Atlanta, GA @ Boggs Social

Mehr Informationen zu Kal-El findet ihr hier.

Kal-El online:

https://www.facebook.com/kalelproject

https://www.instagram.com/kalelband/