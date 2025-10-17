Kal-El: veröffentlichen ihre neue Single „Juggernaut“

Die skandinavische Kosmos-Rock-Powerhouse Kal-El präsentiert die brandneue Single Juggernaut exklusiv über The Obelisk! Das fuzzige Quintett hat am 15. Oktober die erste US-Tour in Asheville, NC zusammen mit Insomniac gestartet.
Frisch von der Veröffentlichung ihres neuesten Albums Astral Voyager Vol. 1 reiten Kal-El weiterhin auf einer Welle der Kritikerlobes und verbinden Doom, Stoner und Space Rock zu einem Sound, der sowohl massiv als auch hypnotisierend ist. Die Band wird im Frühjahr 2026 ihr Folgealbum Astral Voyager Vol. 2 über Majestic Mountain Records und Blues Funeral Recordings veröffentlichen und präsentiert mit Juggernaut eine mitreißende neue Single. Seht euch das Video hier an:
Über ihre erste Nordamerika-Tour äußert sich die Band: „We are looking forward to meeting you all on this astral voyage through the USA! We’ve been wanting to do this for a long time, and now it happens at last. See you at your local spaceport soon!“
Kal-El – Astral Voyaging 2025 US Tour
w/ Insomniac
10/16 Asheville, NC @ The Odd
10/17 Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House
10/18 Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye
10/19 Cambridge, MA @ Sonia
10/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Milk Boy
10/22 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
10/23 Youngstown, OH @ Westside Bowl
10/24 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
10/25 Chicago, IL @ Reggies Music Joint
10/26 Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
10/28 Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
10/29 Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard
10/30 Austin, TX @ The Lost Well
110/31 New Orleans, LA @ Holy Diver
11/1 Panama City, FL @ Mosey’s
11/2 Atlanta, GA @ Boggs Social
Mehr Informationen zu Kal-El findet ihr hier.
Kal-El online:
https://www.facebook.com/kalelproject
https://www.instagram.com/kalelband/