Das Nordic-Folk-Trio Kaunan wird im Oktober mit Wardruna auf Tour gehen und auch für zwei Daten nach Deutschland kommen.
Fans in Heidelberg und Berlin kommen in den Genuss, dieses wunderbare Package live zu erleben.
Kaunan veröffentlichen am 13.10. zudem das Album Forn.
Anbei findet ihr das offizielle Announcement von Wardruna:
We are very happy to announce that the Nordic-Folk trio Kaunan will be supporting us on five of the concerts on our upcoming autumn tour (see poster of specific dates). Kaunan is Oliver S. Tyr (Ger.), Boris Koller (Au.) and Göran Hallmarken (Swe). Oliver S. Tyr is the frontman of the well-known German folk band Faun. Boris Koller is a professional painter and composer who specializes in working with the old types of Nyckelharpa (the Kontrabasharpa, and Gammelharpa). He has contributed to numerous studio productions and concerts performed by various early music ensembles. Göran Hallmarken is one of the most outstanding hurdy-gurdy players on the Swedish folk and medieval music scene.
Kaunan have played concerts in Germany, Sweden, France and the Netherlands. Audiences have been fascinated not only by their virtuous performances, but also by the drive and archaic power that lies behind their fresh interpretations of the old songs. Kaunan do not simply play a Polska; they celebrate it, with almost religious passion.
We can also joyfully add that Kaunan will release their debut album entitled Forn on By Norse Music later this fall so stay tuned.“
Daten & Tickets:
14.10.2017 (FRA) Paris, La Cigale *SOLD OUT
19.10.2017 (POL) Zabrze, Dom Muzyki i Tańca
20.10.2017 (POL) Gdansk, Teatr Szekspirowski *SOLD OUT
