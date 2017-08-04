We are very happy to announce that the Nordic-Folk triowill be supporting us on five of the concerts on our upcoming autumn tour (see poster of specific dates).is(Ger.),(Au.) and(Swe).is the frontman of the well-known German folk bandis a professional painter and composer who specializes in working with the old types of Nyckelharpa (the Kontrabasharpa, and Gammelharpa). He has contributed to numerous studio productions and concerts performed by various early music ensembles.is one of the most outstanding hurdy-gurdy players on the Swedish folk and medieval music scene.

Kaunan have played concerts in Germany, Sweden, France and the Netherlands. Audiences have been fascinated not only by their virtuous performances, but also by the drive and archaic power that lies behind their fresh interpretations of the old songs. Kaunan do not simply play a Polska; they celebrate it, with almost religious passion.

We can also joyfully add that Kaunan will release their debut album entitled Forn on By Norse Music later this fall so stay tuned.“