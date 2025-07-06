Kayo Dot: enthüllen neue Video-Single „Closet Door In The Room Where She Died“ vom kommenden Album „Every Rock, Every Half-Truth Under Reason“

Die Band Kayo Dot hat die episch lange Video-Single Closet Door In The Room Where She Died veröffentlicht, die aus ihrem kommenden neuen Album Every Rock, Every Half-Truth Under Reason stammt. Das Album wird am 1. August 2025 erscheinen.

Der verstörende Videoclip Closet Door In The Room Where She Died kann ab sofort hier angesehen werden:

kommentieren: „Song and video Closet Door In The Room Where She Died meditate on the theme of haunting, not just in the supernatural sense but in the way the past imprints itself on space“, erklärt Mastermind Toby Driver. „The ghost here is not a mere specter but a residue, an event that has left its mark on the house, on the walls, on the very air. The house itself is alive with memories, trapped in a state of suspended time, an echo that will not fade. The ghost watches, trapped in the mirror, unable to escape the house it once inhabited. This ghost is not a solitary figure but part of a larger, more insidious force – the trauma of a past that will not be exorcised. And, like the world we live in, the house is inhabited by the past, the present, and the inescapable blur between them. The music builds on this sense of entrapment and distance. The foundation of microtonal organs, layers of clarinets, and violins creates a dense, suffocating atmosphere, reminiscent of György Ligeti’s work – where dissonant beauty holds us in place. There is no percussion here, no steady rhythm to anchor us. The long, drawn-out drones and expansive, reverb-heavy orchestration deepen the sense of isolation, as if we’re trapped in a space where time doesn’t move forward, but instead spirals inward. The house, like the world, becomes a place where past and present collide in an unresolvable tension, leaving us with nothing but the ghostly remnants of what once was.“

Every Rock, Every Half-Truth Under Reason – Trackliste:

1. Mental Shed

2. Oracle by Severed Head

3. Closet Door In The Room Where She Died

4. Automatic Writing

5. Blind Creature Of Slime

Recording, Mixing & Mastering: Toby Driver bei Deciduous Murmur, Connecticut (US)

Artwork: Toby Driver

Layout: Łukasz Jaszak

Verfügbare Formate:

Every Rock, Every Half-Truth Under Reason ist als 36-seitiges 2-CD-Artbook, als limitierte, marmorierte Schwarz-Weiß-Doppelvinyl-Version im Gatefold-Format, als schwarze Doppelvinyl-Version im Gatefold-Format und als Digipak-CD erhältlich.

Kayo Dot sind:

Toby Driver – Gitarre, Stimme, Bassgitarre, Fretless Bass, Orgel, Synthesizer, Klarinette, Flöte, Schlagzeug & anderes Schlagzeug

Jason Byron – Stimme

Sam Gutterman – Schlagzeug, Vibraphon, zusätzliches Schlagzeug

Terran Olson – Klarinette, Flöte, Baritonsaxophon, Altsaxophon, Rhodes Piano

Greg Massi – Gitarre

Matthew Serra – Gitarre

Timba Harris – Violine, Viola, Trompete

Kayo Dot online

www.facebook.com/kayodotofficial

www.instagram.com/kayodotofficial