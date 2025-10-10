Kayo Dot: kündigen neue Live-Termine in den USA und Kanada für Januar/Februar 2026 an

Kayo Dot haben eine Nordamerika-Tour für 2026 angekündigt, um ihr aktuelles Meisterwerk Every Rock, Every Half-Truth Under Reason zu supporten.

Diese umfangreiche Tournee wird das avantgardistische Musikprojekt über den nordamerikanischen Kontinent führen, beginnend mit einem Auftritt im Space Ballroom in New Haven, CT am 8. Januar 2026. Kayo Dot werden das Publikum bis zum letzten Vorhang im Turbohaus in Montreal, QC begeistern. Bei ausgewählten Shows werden sie von ihren Labelkollegen Xasthur begleitet.

Kayo Dot äußern sich dazu: „We are heading out on our first stateside tour since 2017!“ Mastermind Toby Driver zeigt sich begeistert: „After a year of intense international touring, we’re ready to finally bring this music home to play for people across this remarkably varied country and also to our neighbors in Canada. Our recent U.S. shows have revealed a substantial community of passionate listeners here, and we can hardly wait to share the new music with both longtime supporters and new audiences, opening minds along the way. We’ll be playing music from the critically acclaimed new album as well as fan favorites and deep cuts from the back catalogue. Avant-garde and outsider music creates spaces that don’t exist anywhere else, and maybe now more than ever, there’s a need for it to exist and offer glimpses of alternative realities. Pick up presale tickets, come to the shows, bring friends, and see what it’s all about. See you out there!“

Hier findet ihr alle derzeit bestätigten Shows:

Kayo Dot – North American Tour 2026

08 Jan 2026 New Haven, CT (US) Space Ballroom

09 Jan 2026 Boston, MA (US) Middle East Upstairs

10 Jan 2026 Philadelphia, PA (US) Milkboy

11 Jan 2026 Pittsburgh, PA (US) Govt Center

12 Jan 2026 Rochester, NY (US) Bug Jar

13 Jan 2026 Toronto, ON (CA) The Cave /Lee’s

14 Jan 2026 Columbus, OH (US) Ace of Cups

15 Jan 2026 Chicago, IL (US) Reggie’s Music Joint / Rock Club

16 Jan 2026 Minneapolis, MN (US) Zhora Darling

18 Jan 2026 Denver, CO (US) Hi-Dive

20 Jan 2026 Salt Lake City, UT (US) Aces High Saloon

22 Jan 2026 Portland, OR (US) Mississippi Studios +Xasthur

23 Jan 2026 Vancouver, BC (CA) Wise Hall +Xasthur

25 Jan 2026 Seattle, WA (CA) Madame Lou’s +Xasthur

27 Jan 2026 San Francisco, CA (US) Bottom of the Hill +Xasthur

28 Jan 2026 San Diego, CA (US) Soda Bar +Xasthur

29 Jan 2026 Los Angeles, CA (US) Moroccan Lounge +Xasthur

03 Feb 2026 Austin, TX (US) 29th Street Ballroom +Xasthur

04 Feb 2026 Denton, TX (US) Rubber Gloves +Xasthur

06 Feb 2026 Tampa, FL (US) World Music Hall

07 Feb 2026 Orlando, FL (US) Will’s Pub

08 Feb 2026 Savannah, GA (US) Coastal Empire Beer Co.

09 Feb 2026 Atlanta, GA (US) The Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End

10 Feb 2026 Nashville, TN (US) DRKMTTR

11 Feb 2026 Raleigh, NC (US) Kings

12 Feb 2026 Baltimore, MD (US) Metro Gallery

13 Feb 2026 New York City, NY (US) TV Eye

13 Feb 2026 Montreal, QC (CA) Turbohaus

Mehr Informationen zu Kayo Dot und ihrem aktuellen Album Every Rock, Every Half-Truth Under Reason findet ihr hier.

Kayo Dot online

www.facebook.com/kayodotofficial

www.instagram.com/kayodotofficial