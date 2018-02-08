Killing Gandhi haben das Lyric Video zum neuen Song Art Of Silence – welcher vom kommenden Album Aspirations Of Failure stammt, das am 23. Februar bei Massacre Records erscheint – veröffentlicht. Schaut es euch an.

Gestern feierte das Video auf heavymetal.dk Premiere.

Das Lyric Video folgt dem offiziellen Video zur Single Dark Hours.

Aspirations Of Failure wurde von Jacob Hansen gemischt und gemastert und hat weitaus mehr Druck als das Debütalbum der Band. Hier kann man das Album bestellen.

Killing Gandhi – Aspirations Of Failure

1. Opus #6

2. Let Me Tell You

3. Dark Hours

4. Hollow Paintings

5. The Great Escape

6. Opus #2

7. Art Of Silence

8. My True Being

9. The Painter And The Sleeper

10. Farewell

11. Opus #1

12. Building My Own Fate

Killing Gandhi live:

23.02.2018 DK Copenhagen – BETA2300

24.02.2018 DK Århus – Escobar

