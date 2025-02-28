Killswitch Engage: veröffentlichen Video zu „Collusion“

Die dreifach Grammy-nominierten Metalcore-Schwergewichte und Platin-verkaufende Band Killswitch Engage – Jesse Leach, Gesang; Adam Dutkiewicz, Gitarre; Joel Stroetzel, Gitarre; Mike D’Antonio, Bass; und Justin Foley, Schlagzeug – haben gerade ihr neues Album This Consequence am 21. Februar über Metal Blade veröffentlicht. Holt es euch hier: https://kse.lnk.to/ThisConsequence

Killswitch Engage haben gerade das Video zum brandneuen Track Collusion veröffentlicht. Seht es euch hier an:

„Collusion is about the struggle between people in power and the common people“, erklärt Leach. „It speaks about the propaganda and divisiveness used to keep us in control. It’s about the ruthlessness of the ruling class who use wealth to raise, manipulate, and destroy empires at their will.“

Er fügt hinzu: „I wish for people to use discernment and intellect to read between the lines. My hope is to instill a desire for analyzation and critical thinking amidst the current rigged and corrupt forms of governments the world over.“

Unser TFM-Redakteur René W. hat das neue Album This Consequence für euch rezensiert. Seht euch die Bewertung von Killswitch Engages neuer Dampfwalze hier an:

Killswitch Engage kehren diesen Winter und Frühling auf Tournee zurück.

Ihre anstehende Winter-Headline-Tour wird von Kublai Khan TX, Fit For A King und Frozen Soul supportet und beginnt am 5. März in Nashville und läuft bis zum 12. April in Portland, Maine. Die Band hat außerdem Termine für den Mai angekündigt, bei denen sie von Shadows Fall, Fit For A King und Boundaries unterstützt werden. Tickets und VIP-Pakete sind hier erhältlich.

Killswitch Engage

w/ Kublai Khan TX, Fit For A King, Frozen Soul

3/05 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

3/06 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

3/08 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

3/09 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

3/11 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center Arena

3/13 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

3/14 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

3/15 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

3/17 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House

3/18 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount

3/19 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

3/21 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre

3/22 – Tsuut’ina, AB – Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

3/24 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

3/27 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

3/28 – Waukee, IA- Vibrant Music Hall

3/29 – La Vista, NE – The Astro

3/30 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

4/01 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live 20 Monroe

4/03 – Corbin, KY – The Corbin Arena

4/04 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

4/05 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

4/06 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Special Events Center

4/08 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

4/09 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks

4/11 – Laval, QC -Place Bell

4/12 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

Killswitch Engage

w/ Shadows Fall, Fit For A King, Boundaries

5/08 – Columbus, OH- Sonic Temple*

5/10 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

5/11 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

5/13 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

5/14 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

5/16 – Daytona Beach. FL – Welcome To Rockville*

5/17 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

5/18 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

*Festival-Termin

This Consequence ist in den folgenden Formaten verfügbar:

– CD: 8-seitiges Digipack mit Spotglanz und Prägung + 20-seitiges Booklet

– LP: Einzel-LP – Klapphülle mit Spotglanz und Prägung + 8-seitiges 8,5 „x11“-Booklet

– Digital/Streaming

US Vinyl-Varianten:

– Ancient Stone

– Blood Sunset (exklusiv im Indie-Einzelhandel)

– Engulfing Moss (Revolver-Exclusive)

– Cold Dead Eyes (Indiemerch-Exclusive)

– Charred Rust (Band Store-Exclusive)

EU Vinyl-Varianten:

– Defused Pink Pollution

– Corrupt Blood Infusion

– Expired Ancient Slate (UK-Exklusiv – 500 Exemplare)

– Cosmos Adrift (EMP-Exklusiv – 200 Exemplare)

– Decayed Crushed Leaves (Amazon-Exklusiv – 200 Exemplare)

– Explosive Birch Rot (Impericon-Exklusiv – 200 Exemplare)

