Am 17. August wird KING DIAMOND LP Re-Issues seiner klassischen ‚Abigail II: The Revenge‘, ‚House of God‚ und ‚Voodoo‘ via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Diese werden zunächst nur als klassische 180g Picture Discs erhältlich sein, die exklusiven Scheiben können ab sofort hier vorbestellt werden: metalblade.com/kingdiamond

„You can spiral yourself into darkness with these classic King Diamond albums, or you can exhibit them on your wall like I will. Either way, enjoy.“ – King

Nachstehend die Tracklisten zu den Picture Discs, weitere KING DIAMOND Re-Issues folgen in Kürze, bleibt dran!

Abigail II: The Revenge track-listing:

Side A

1. Spare This Life

2. The Storm

3. Mansion in Sorrow

Side B

4. Miriam

5. Little One

6. Slippery Stairs

Side C

7. The Crypt

8. Broken Glass

9. More Than Pain

Side D

10. The Wheelchair

11. Spirits

12. Mommy

13. Sorry Dear

House of God track-listing

Side A

1. Upon the Cross

2. The Trees Have Eyes

3. Follow the Wolf

Side B

4. House of God

5. Black Devil

6. The Pact

Side C

7. Goodbye

8. Just a Shadow

9. Help!!!

10. Passage to Hell

Side D

11. Catacomb

12. This Place Is Terrible

13. Peace of Mind

Voodoo track-listing

Side A

1. Louisiana Darkness

2. LOA House

3. Life After Death

Side B

4. Voodoo

5. A Secret

6. Salem

Side C

7. One Down Two to Go

8. Sending of Dead

9. Sarah’s Night

Side D

10. The Exorcist

11. Unclean Spirits

12. Cross of Baron Samedi

13. If They Only Knew

14. Aftermath

http://www.kingdiamondcoven.com

https://twitter.com/realkingdiamond

https://www.facebook.com/kingdiamondofficial

