Am 17. August wird KING DIAMOND LP Re-Issues seiner klassischen ‚Abigail II: The Revenge‘, ‚House of God‚ und ‚Voodoo‘ via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Diese werden zunächst nur als klassische 180g Picture Discs erhältlich sein, die exklusiven Scheiben können ab sofort hier vorbestellt werden: metalblade.com/kingdiamond
„You can spiral yourself into darkness with these classic King Diamond albums, or you can exhibit them on your wall like I will. Either way, enjoy.“ – King
Nachstehend die Tracklisten zu den Picture Discs, weitere KING DIAMOND Re-Issues folgen in Kürze, bleibt dran!
Abigail II: The Revenge track-listing:
Side A
1. Spare This Life
2. The Storm
3. Mansion in Sorrow
Side B
4. Miriam
5. Little One
6. Slippery Stairs
Side C
7. The Crypt
8. Broken Glass
9. More Than Pain
Side D
10. The Wheelchair
11. Spirits
12. Mommy
13. Sorry Dear
House of God track-listing
Side A
1. Upon the Cross
2. The Trees Have Eyes
3. Follow the Wolf
Side B
4. House of God
5. Black Devil
6. The Pact
Side C
7. Goodbye
8. Just a Shadow
9. Help!!!
10. Passage to Hell
Side D
11. Catacomb
12. This Place Is Terrible
13. Peace of Mind
Voodoo track-listing
Side A
1. Louisiana Darkness
2. LOA House
3. Life After Death
Side B
4. Voodoo
5. A Secret
6. Salem
Side C
7. One Down Two to Go
8. Sending of Dead
9. Sarah’s Night
Side D
10. The Exorcist
11. Unclean Spirits
12. Cross of Baron Samedi
13. If They Only Knew
14. Aftermath
http://www.kingdiamondcoven.com
https://twitter.com/realkingdiamond
https://www.facebook.com/kingdiamondofficial