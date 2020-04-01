King Diamond: Abigail und Fatal Portrait CD & LP Reissues ab sofort via Metal Blade Records erhältlich

Am 24. April wird King Diamond neue CD- und LP-Versionen seiner klassischen Alben Abigail und Fatal Portrait via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Die Vinyleditionen sind im Spinesleeve-Format mit Insert und einer Downloadkarte. Die CDs enthalten ein Mini-LP-CD-Insert und ein kleines Poster.

King Diamond erklärt: „Dies sind keine Remaster, die Alben sind genau so, wie sie ursprünglich gewesen sind, direkt von den originalen Produktionsmastern. Sie enthalten alle Dynamiken, wie sie damals aufs Band gebracht worden sind. Ich freue mich deshalb sehr darüber, den Fans die Aufnahmen im Originalzustand verfügbar zu machen!“

Ihr könnt euch eure Kopien ab sofort hier vorbestellen:

–USA: indiemerch.com

–EU: eu.kingsroadmerch.com

–UK: eyesoremerch.com

Hier ein Überblick über sämtliche Formate:

Fatal Portrait CD und LP-Versionen:

– hardcover digisleeve „mini-LP“ CD

– opaque tangerine vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 700 copies)

– orange w/ red spots vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– melon orange marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)

– golden yellow marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– clear blue / red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– red / white marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– dark violet marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– flame splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– orange / black melt w/ red splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

Abigail CD und LP-Versionen:

– hardcover digisleeve „mini-LP“ CD

– cobalt vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 700 copies)

– clear w/ blue splatter vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– midnight blue / white vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)

– khaki brown vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– opaque light blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– sulfur yellow marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– moss green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– clear blue w/ green and orange splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– olive / blue melt vinyl (EU webshop exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

Fatal Portrait Tracklisting (CD und LP)

1. The Candle

2. The Jonah

3. The Portrait

4. Dressed In White

5. Charon

6. Lurking In The Dark

7. Halloween

8. Voices From The Past

9. Haunted

Abigail Tracklisting (CD und LP)

1. Funeral

2. Arrival

3. A Mansion In Darkness

4. The Family Ghost

5. The 7th Day Of July 1777

6. Omens

7. The Possession

8. Abigail

9. Black Horsemen

King Diamond online:

https://www.kingdiamondcoven.com

https://twitter.com/kingdiamond

https://www.facebook.com/kingdiamond